Silverchair’s Daniel Johns says ‘extraordinary’ Kanye West raises good points about mental illness 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Daniel Johns has found an ally in Kanye West.

The 43-year-old rock star said in his docuseries that the American rapper makes big points about mental illness.

Daniel was asked by Daniel John’s host Megan Holiday’s Inside the Mind what he thought of Kanye citing Silverchair’s music as an influence.

Daniel Johns has found an ally in Kanye West. The 43-year-old rock star said in his docuseries that the American rapper makes big points about mental illness

The Freak hitmaker laughed and said he “couldn’t believe it” when told the rapper was a fan of his music because he thinks Kanye is “extraordinary.”

Daniel said he completely agreed with some of the comments Kanye has made about living with a mental illness.

Kanye said something like, “Sometimes the way people deal with mental health is like when you get an Olympic sprinter with a broken ankle and force him to run.” And he said it exactly when I felt it,” Daniel explained.

He added that Kanye was one of the “culturally relevant artists” of our lives, calling him “extraordinary.”

Daniel said he “couldn’t believe it” when told the rapper was a fan of his music because he thinks Kanye is “extraordinary”

Kanye’s comments about mental illness may have resonated with Daniel going through a public battle with anorexia and anxiety in the late ’90s.

Daniel fronted rock band Silverchair from 1992 – 2011 and sold millions of albums around the world.

Recently, however, he said he is not close to his former bandmates Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou, and both refuse to play on his recently released solo album.

Kanye’s comments about mental illness may have resonated with Daniel going through a public battle with anorexia and anxiety in the late 90s

He also recently shared the grief he felt after a song from Silverchair’s first album is said to have influenced an infamous triple homicide in America.

In 1995, a 16-year-old boy from Washington DC and his friend murdered his parents and brother in a crime that shook the capital.

When police arrived to arrest the teens, they reportedly played the song Israel’s Son, from Silverchair’s debut album Frogstomp, which read, “Hate is what I feel for you/I want you to know that I want you dead.”

He said on an episode of his docuseries, “It’s pretty devastating to write a song when you’re a teenager and then have someone take their life because apparently it influenced people to kill someone.”