Sienna Miller, 40, flaunts her incredible figure in a black swimsuit

She is currently enjoying a getaway in St. Tropez with her model beau Oli Green, 25.

And Sienna Miller, 40, looked incredible on Saturday as she donned a black bathing suit as she showed off her toned physique during the trip.

Spending time at celeb-favorite Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the actress enjoyed a sunny day diving in and out of the clear blue waters.

Stunning: Sienna Miller, 40, looked incredible on Saturday as she donned a black bathing suit in the south of France that showed off her toned physique

She just looked gorgeous in the flattering piece with a crew neck, thin straps and a crisscross low back.

While Sienna, whose complexion looked natural for the day, let her soaked blond locks fall freely.

The New York native added a dainty silver anklet to the look, while keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum.

Love: Spending time at celeb favorite Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc with Oli, the actress enjoyed a sunny day diving in and out of the clear blue water

Quality time together: she is currently enjoying a getaway in St. Tropez with her model beau Oli, 25

Wow: She looked just gorgeous in the flattering piece with a crew neck, thin straps and a crisscross low back

She was caught jumping in and out of a rocky area of ​​sea, full force down a metal stepladder.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Oli mirrored her actions, going in for the murder while jumping in – put on a light blue swimsuit.

Sienna dried herself and wrapped a white hotel towel around her torso as she took a walk across the country.

Swimming: she was caught jumping in and out of a rocky sea area, heading full steam down a metal stepladder

Getaway: As Sienna, whose complexion looked natural for the day, let her soaked blonde locks fall freely

The couple have enjoyed the sunny French getaway this week and seem loved as they take the time to kick back.

Sienna – who is 15 years older than Oli – first stepped out with the Burberry model in February at a New York Knicks match, confirming their romance.

Rising star Oli was the face of a Burberry 2018 campaign and has also modeled for high street retailer GAP.

Although he is also an actor and comes from one of the most prestigious families of the British art world – as his grandfather Richard Green owns two galleries in Mayfair.

Vacation: Drying herself, Sienna wrapped a white hotel towel around her torso as she took a walk back on land

Sporty: Meanwhile, her boyfriend Oli mirrored her actions, going in for the murder while jumping in — and donning a light blue swimsuit

Romantic: The couple enjoyed the sunny French getaway this week and seem in love as they take the time to kick back

Sweet: Sienna – who is 15 years older than Oli – first stepped out with the Burberry model at a New York Knicks game in February, confirming their romance

Star: Rising star Oli was the face of a Burberry 2018 campaign and has also modeled for high street retailer GAP

In good spirits: Sienna couldn’t wipe the smile from her face as she enjoyed the luxurious holiday with her handsome beau

Sure: The New York native added a dainty silver anklet to the look, while keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum

Drying: She rubbed her hair to dry it off after her refreshing swim in the sea with handsome beau Oli

Glorious: She filled her bronzed glow as she paraded around in her simple black swimsuit

Toned and tanned: Her gym-honed physique showed off in the black bathing suit