Shoppers are feeling the pinch as they save on energy costs this winter

Die-hard middle-class shoppers buy heated boxes, fryers and one-pot cookers to avoid sky-high energy bills.

Shopping trends from Lakeland show sales of Remoskas, the portable electric oven, are up 54 percent this year compared to 2021, while sales of heated throws have nearly doubled and washing lines are up 17 percent.

Some people are also getting creative to cut costs while trying to cook healthier food, as sales of deep fryers have increased by 51 percent.

There may also be fewer presents under the tree this Christmas after 55 percent of the 3,000 people surveyed said they would give less to save money.

But despite the results, four of the top ten Christmas gifts recommended by Lakeland were over £100, with the most expensive – a 6.5L stand mixer – costing £299.99.

There could also be fewer presents under the tree this Christmas after 55 per cent of the 3,000 people surveyed said they would give less to save money

This was followed by an Ooni Karu 12 multi-fuel pizza oven (£299), a SodaStream Art Megapack (£149.99) and a Lakeland digital espresso machine (£129.99).

Lockdown hobbies have also taken a dive compared to last year, analysis showed, with sales of pasta makers down 38 percent as people go back to eating.

Demand for yoghurt and jam sets has fallen by 13 and 5 per cent respectively.

Despite this, the Covid craze for pizza ovens has continued after a sweltering summer and the survey suggests they are becoming more popular than barbecues.

About 66 percent of people with a pizza oven say they use it at least once a week, compared to just 21 percent of people who say the same about a grill.

A spokesman for Lakeland said: ‘Overall, 12 per cent of the UK say they now own [a pizza oven]but for those under 35 it is much higher, 25 per cent.

The vast majority of these have been purchased since the start of the first lockdown in March 2020.’

However, there are still four times more people with barbecues, which suggests that pizza ovens have a way to go to become the garden barbecue of choice.

The lockdown trend for cocktails has also survived, with a quarter of the nation making one this year.

The favorite is a Mojito, followed by a Pina Colada, Passion Fruit Martini and a Margarita.

There is a big age gap in eating and drinking habits, with four out of ten 25 to 44-year-olds cutting back on booze compared to 34 percent of the general population.

Cookbooks are the preferred source of recipe inspiration for most, but 18 to 24-year-olds prefer social media channels such as TikTok or web search.

More than half of those under 35 have tried milk without milk, compared to 17 percent of those over 65.

A spokesman for Lakeland said: ‘With the cost of living crisis filling the news, it’s no surprise that people are looking for cheaper ways to keep warm this winter.

“And customers seem to be turning to radiant heat as an alternative to central heating.

‘The trend of looking for products to help save money continues with Remoska being discovered by a new wave of customers looking to lower their energy bills.

‘What was once a secret to enjoying camping holidays without the need for a cumbersome camping stove is now a popular energy saver capable of doing everything a “proper” stove can do at a fraction of the cost.’