Shocking social media posts capture outlandish bridezilla behaviour

Some brides tend to lose their minds when planning their wedding day – a couple get straight and exhibit strange bridezilla behavior.

People from all over the world have taken to social media to share the biggest bridezilla moments they’ve encountered, featuring tastearea.com round up a selection of the most shocking messages.

One exchange revealed that a bride was considering dropping her friend from her bridal party because her hair started falling out during cancer treatment.

Another demanded a free photographer for her big day with a list of other requirements, including bringing their own food.

Here FEMAIL reveals the crazy requests of those planning their big day…

A bride from an unknown location asked people who weren’t even guests at the wedding because “the venue can’t accommodate everyone” for cash instead of gifts to “help” their honeymoon

This Rightful Bride, From Ottawa, Was Annoyed That Her Free Photographer Canceled Her Because She Dropped Out The Month Of Her Wedding

This person has described a very strange controlling behavior from another bride who insisted that all her bridesmaids should be the same height on her big day

This New Fiance Admitted She’s Not Happy With Her Engagement Ring Because She Wants Something More Blingy

This bride, from the US, expected her friends and family to pay $3,000 to attend her tropical wedding in Thailand

Another bride tried to get a florist for free by framing her wedding as ‘a lifetime opportunity’ for someone to ‘expand their skills’

Another woman was asked to be a bridesmaid at a stranger’s wedding because she is generous with gifts

This bridezilla, from the US, demanded that her guests give $500 in cash as a gift, but they also had to buy the couple a gift worth $100

This bride lost her mind at the price the videographer is charging and revealed she’d rather let her family shoot videos for free

This bride gave her guests a strict gift list to tell people to buy her luxury designer clothes or a new car

This couple, from the US, sent a message to their guests demanding that they not cancel going to their big day because of fears of Covid as it would ruin their monetary goal

This photographer, from the US, was asked to pay $100 to photograph the couple’s wedding, which ultimately left him confused and insulted

This bride said she was ‘disappointed’ after a student refused to take a £100 payment to photograph her wedding

This bride, from the US, said she would rather take pictures of her own wedding day with her phone than pay a professional $250