Shocking images show injuries to nightclub worker’s face after they were attacked by group on stag

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Shocking footage shows the horrific injuries sustained by a member of nightclub staff after they were attacked by a mob at a stag do to Cheltenham Races.

Officers investigating the serious assault have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to identify and speak to.

Police have released graphic images showing the scale of injuries sustained by the victim who required 16 stitches to her face and head.

The attack took place on the evening of Saturday November 13, 2021 at Home & Botanic Nightclub in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Police say a group of around 15 men from the Liverpool area are suspected of being in town to visit Cheltenham Races on a stag do.

A spokesman said gate staff were in the process of ejecting one of the group members from the venue, when another member of their group then knocked down a staff member. This left him with 16 stitches to his face and head.

Then a disorder broke out and the group spilled into the street. The police were called and a group were arrested, but the man suspected of having committed the glazing had already fled.

The officers identified a suspect on CCTV and visited the hotel the group was staying at, but they had already left.

Officers then tried to get details of the man, but the group was registered under one name.

Several inquiries have been made in both Gloucestershire and Merseyside, however officers are now asking the public for help in identifying the man in the photo.

If you recognize the man or have any information about the incident, please call the police on 101.