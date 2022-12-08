Sharpton says film debuts at ‘critical point’ in US politics

NEW YORK (AP) — Reverend Al Sharpton has been called many names in his public life: a con artist, a racist, an opportunist, a con artist, a rat, a jester.

He embraces at least one of the intended insults, a name often used by his critics on the right and left: “Loudmouth.” That is also the title of a two-hour documentary about the national civil rights leader debuts Friday in theaters in 50 cities.

Sharpton’s brash and belligerent style, deployed in his advocacy for victims and families held accountable for police brutality and racial injustice, are on full display as filmmakers trace his evolution from Brooklyn agitator to a sought-after figure in the American political arena. Sharpton said he hopes the film inspires rising generations of vocalists to join movements against injustice in their own communities.

“You had to be loud because you weren’t invited to address the audience,” he says in the documentary, which is framed around an extensive sit-down interview.

The lean physique Sharpton was dressed for the interview in a three piece, tailored suit and tie – a noticeable contrast to the curvy, chain and locket-wearing young man in a tracksuit many older Americans may remember.

The documentary opens with the civil rights leader’s 2019 birthday party, which was attended by A-list celebrities and New York’s top elected officials. The film ends with a tearful Sharpton leading a prayer in 2021 after a jury convicted a white former Minneapolis police officer. for the murder of George Floyd. Among those bookends, viewers will see an in-depth exploration of Sharpton’s upbringing through his mother, Ada Richards Sharpton, mentorship from the Reverend Jesse Jackson and soul music icon James Brown, as well as his headline activism in New York in the 1980s.

It is perhaps the most nuanced view of the leader yet.

Directed by Josh Alexander and executive produced by singer-songwriter John Legend, “Loudmouth” has already been screened at the Tribeca, Film Festivals of Chicago, Philadelphia, Martha’s Vineyard and Denver. The nationwide release comes at a “critical point” in US politics, when a divided government through the Republican-controlled House and Democrat-controlled Senate could lead to intensified activism around a civil rights agenda, Sharpton said.

“I think it’s needed now more than ever,” he told The Associated Press, “the kind of direct action and work on the ground that creates the climate for protest. It’s going to redouble our efforts.”

As he wraps up 2022, Sharpton reflected on what has been a mixed but consistent follow-up in progressive politics. On the one hand, the midterm elections showed greater-than-expected engagement among a younger generation of voters, blunting a predicted “red wave” in state and federal offices. With that, Sharpton said he was encouraged.

On the other hand, violence via mass shootings this year, including the massacre of black shoppers by a white supremacist gunman at a supermarket in Buffalo, New Yorkwoke many up to how intractable gun and racial justice politics can be.

“I think the shooting showed that we weren’t nearly as far as we thought we’d go after George Floyd,” Sharpton said. “From the shootings in Buffalo, to the synagogue attacks, to the LGBTQ attack (in Colorado Springs), there is widespread violent hatred.”

“We will need strong, tough enforcement legislation,” he added.

Alexander, the director, said whether viewers come out of the film loving or hating Sharpton, they will leave with a realization of what the leader was dealing with.

“If he’s saying the same things he’s been saying for decades now, but now celebrated and then he was castigated, what does that tell us not about him but about the media ecosystem of the time?” Alexander told the AP.

Sharpton, 68, has been an advocate for grieving Black American families seeking justice for nearly countless incidents highlighting systemic racism. Democratic politicians see him as a necessary ally to bolster their racial justice credentials.

It took Sharpton more than two decades to get there. Born in Brooklyn in 1954, he showed promise as a pastor at age 4 and was ordained as a minister at age 10. At the age of 13, Jackson appointed Sharpton as the youth director of Operation Breadbasket in New York, an anti-poverty project of the Reverend Martin Luther King’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

By the 1980s, a young adult Sharpton was constantly stirring controversy for using inflammatory language against his opponents. His most fiery rhetoric was reserved for the elected officials from whom he demanded action in cases of racist violence and police brutality.

“Loudmouth” relies heavily on footage from the period. The documentary highlights Sharpton’s activism in the cases of Michael Griffith, a 23-year-old black man who was murdered by white men in 1986 outside a pizzeria in the then-predominately white Howard Beach neighborhood of Queens; Yusuf Hawkins, a black teenager who was fatally shot in 1989 after confronting a mob of white youths in Brooklyn’s historic Italian-American neighborhood of Bensonhurst; and most controversially, Tawana Brawley, a 15-year-old black girl who accused six white men, including police officers, of assault and rape in upstate New York in 1987.

A grand jury later found evidence that Brawley fabricated the story. While Sharpton was not the only prominent New York figure to believe Brawley’s story, many of Sharpton’s critics still advance the case to discredit him.

“Later in life, I became more aware,” Sharpton says in a reflection in the documentary. “I saw Tawana in many ways, like the black mother I had who fought for children. … I saw in her a black woman that black men wouldn’t stand up for, and I wouldn’t be the one to walk away from her. No matter how hot it got, I just wasn’t going to do it.”

Sharpton told the AP the documentary does a good job of dispelling the narrative that racism was largely a southern US problem.

“Racism wasn’t just a Southern thing, it was a Northern thing,” he said. “But it was manicured racism, until we went out and marched.”

___

Aaron Morrison is a New York-based national writer on the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. Follow him on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/aaronlmorrison.