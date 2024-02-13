Hart To Hart reunion! Robert Wagner, 94, and Stefanie Powers, 81, are seen in RARE image… 40 years after their hit series went off the air

There was a Hart To Hart reunion this week and the moment was posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

Stefanie Powers, 81, uploaded a photo with her ’80s TV co-star Robert Wagner. He was sitting on a couch and she was seen behind him in a house overlooking Los Angeles.

‘Happy birthday (2/10) to our dear Robert Wagner. 94 and still going strong! Our last Hart to Hart moment. #harttohart,” the beauty wrote in her caption.

The actor was wearing the same clothes he wore when he celebrated his 94th birthday with his wife Jill St John. at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Californiawhere Rihanna dinner often.

Hart To Hart aired from 1979 to 1984 and was about a rich, handsome married couple who solved murders as a hobby.

The program was created by Sidney Sheldon.

Each episode revolved around millionaire Jonathan (played by Wagner) and freelance writer Jennifer (played by Powers), who are the childless Harts, although they dote on rescue dog Freeway.

His companion was the cunning butler Max, played by Lionel Stander.

Famous guest stars on the series included Ray Milland, Capucine, Eve Arden, Tommy Lasorda, Tippi Hedren, Julie Newmar and Robert Davi.

Later, there were several spin-off movies from Hart To Hart.

When he went out to dinner with Jill, tThe film and television legend appeared stylish in a pair of black pants and a pale yellow sweater with a multi-hued scarf.

The Austin Powers franchise star stayed warm in the cold night air in a navy blue puffer vest with rainbow stripes.

He brushed his gray hair away from his face and smiled as he chatted to his 83-year-old wife, St John.

Robert and Jill married in 1990 after eight years of dating. The two had known each other since the 1950s and were good friends of the actor and his late wife, Natalie Wood, who died in a boating accident off the coast of Catalina Island in November 1981.

The couple had been drinking with Natalie’s Brainstorm co-star Christopher Walken, 80, and the actress went to bed before the men. Her body was discovered the next day.

Although the actor was considered a ‘person of interest’ in the case, he was never arrested, although there was much speculation, without evidence, that the Splendor in the Grass star had somehow orchestrated his wife’s death.

At the time, the coroner ruled his death an accidental drowning, but after the case was reopened in 2011, the death certificate was changed to reflect “drowning and other undetermined factors.”

Robert was officially cleared as a person of interest in 2022.

His daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, 53, has fiercely defended her father amid all the speculation.

In her 2020 book, More Than Love, An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood, wrote: “No one in my world questioned my father’s love for my mother or his utter despair at her loss. We will never be able to know with complete certainty how my mother ended up in the water.

Instead, the still-grieving daughter has chosen to “focus on the things I do know. My father would never have hurt my mother or failed to save her if he had known she was in danger,” writes Natasha, who had only 11 years old when his mother died.

In December, Robert posted a photo from his 1957 wedding to the West Side Story actress, expressing his continued love for her.

“And I focus on my love for my mother, my father, my family,” Natasha said.

‘My mother was not a tragic, doomed person. Her life was dedicated to her art, her children, her husband and her heart.’

Robert and Natalie married twice, between 1957 and 1962, and walked down the aisle again in 1972.

In December, Robert posted a photo from his 1957 wedding to the West Side Story actress, expressing his continued love for her. 66 years ago, on December 28, 1957, Natalie was my little girl and now she was my wife. Happy anniversary, Nat. More than love.’