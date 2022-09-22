Sharon Osbourne wishes she told colleagues on The Talk to ‘f**k off’ when they accused of her racism

Sharon Osbourne has said she wishes she told executives at CBS to shut up after asking her to show greater remorse for defending her boyfriend Piers Morgan, who was labeled a racist for failing the interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. Markle had interrogated in Oprah.

Osbourne, 69, was forced out of the daytime show The Talk on March 26, 2021 after 11 years. She spoke out to defend Morgan, who was angry at the March 7, 2021 interview with Oprah. Morgan was also forced out of his UK show, Good Morning Britain.

On Thursday, Osbourne spoke about her experiences at the time and shared her anger at being pushed out.

“I wanted to look into the camera and say, ‘F*** you, f*** you, f*** you, f*** you, and CBS takes that. But I couldn’t.

Sharon Osbourne said she wanted to tell CBS executives, live on air, ‘f*** you’

Osbourne is pictured with Piers Morgan, her boyfriend of many years, whom she is defending

“Can you imagine what it would have done if I had?

“It would have been suicide of me to do that, but that was what was inside of me.

“And I honestly wanted to say, ‘CBS f*** yourself.’

Osbourne’s troubles started after Morgan – whom she has been friends with for many years, both serving as judges on America’s Got Talent from 2006-11 – criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview.

“I’m just going to say what I’m going to say. This is a two-hour trash-a-thon of our royal family, of the monarchy, of everything the Queen has worked so hard for, and it’s all being done while Prince Philip is in the hospital,” Morgan said the day after. the interview. .

“They’re destroying everyone. They basically discern that the entire royal family is a bunch of white supremacists by dropping this race bomb. They didn’t say which one it was. They just throw it out so it can be any member of the royal family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah Winfrey for an interview broadcast on March 7, 2021

Markle told Winfrey she was bullied by a racist royal family

Osbourne defended Morgan amid a furious backlash, labeling him a racist.

“I’m with you,” she tweeted.

‘I am standing next to you. People forget that you are paid for your opinion and that you are simply speaking your truth.’

Morgan was forced from his show on March 9, 2021; Osbourne was similarly shown the door two weeks later.

Osbourne said she did not regret her actions and was scathing about CBS executives.

“As soon as the show was over, I said I want Heather Gray – the showrunner – and the other showrunner, Kristin Matthews,” Osbourne said.

“And they put us all in an office space.

“I was like, ‘If you want me out, just tell me. Who told you to do this to me?’

Osbourne’s new series will be released later this month

The 69-year-old was devastating in her memory of events

She added: “And Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews were crying, and Sheryl was rocking back and forth, still crying, and I’m like, ‘Why are you all crying? You did all this to me! Why did you do it?”

She said they just pointed, indicating that it was their superiors at CBS who made the decision that she should go.

Osbourne, who is now a co-host of a show on new British channel The Talk with Morgan, insisted that her boyfriend broadcast legitimate opinions.

“Piers is not racist, never wrote anything racist, never said anything racist,” she said.

“And since you don’t agree with someone, it could be an alien. They can be purple, pink or blue. If you don’t agree with them, you don’t agree with them. That’s all.

“He was branded a racist and because I supported him, I was branded a racist.”

Osbourne is pictured with her co-hosts on The Talk: Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sara Gilbert

Osbourne said he was surprised at the response from CBS bosses.

“At one point they said to me, ‘You don’t repent enough. And we don’t believe you can repent for what you’ve done.”

“I’m like, ‘What is this? Am I in the damn church? I can’t, so go ahead.’

“I had that rage in me for CBS. You planted the seed, now I have to live with this.

Because once you plant the seed that someone is a racist, whether you are or not, it lives with you.’

Osbourne is seen on March 9, 2021 and is being criticized for her support of Morgan

Morgan and Osbourne are pictured in a photo posted to her Instagram on October 5, 2021

The pair are seen together in April 2007

She said she and her family had received death threats.

“On social media, I had all these crazy things, you know, threatening me.

“They said they’d come at night, slit my throat, slit my husband’s throat, cut up my animals and all those death threats.”

Osbourne said the threats to harm her 40-year-old husband, Ozzy, were the last straw.

The Black Sabbath frontman suffers from Parkinson’s disease and has undergone multiple surgeries after breaking his neck.

“Then they started on Ozzy. And it’s like, ‘Hey. mm-mm. He’s had enough damn stress for the last three years of his life.’ And they bully him.’

And she said she had no regrets

“I’m sticking to what I’ve done. Yes, I fucking swore. Yes, I stood up for myself,” she said.

“Yeah, I told the CBS attorneys, ‘Don’t talk to me like that. You do not know me. You don’t know anything.’