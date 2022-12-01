Shania Twain and Ariana DeBose perform at the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Christmas holiday is now officially in full swing with the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lightning Ceremony in Washington DC, with Shania Twain and Ariana DeBose leading the way.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony, which took place Wednesday at Presidents Park at the Ellipse in Washington, DC.

Other artists included LL Cool J, Joss Stone, Andy Grammer, The Estefans and Gloria Adams.

Shania performs: The Christmas holiday is now officially in full swing with the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lightning Ceremony in Washington DC, with Shania Twain and Arian DeBose leading the performers

President and First Lady: U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony, held Wednesday at Presidents Park at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C.

More Artists: Other artists included LL Cool J, Joss Stone, Andy Grammer, The Estefans and Gloria Adams

Twain stepped out wearing a black babushka hat to keep warm in the chilly DC environment, her long locks flowing over her matching long black fuzzy coat.

She wore matching fuzzy black gloves as she held the microphone as she performed for the audience.

The singer accessorized with gold earrings and completed her look with black platform shoes.

Shania’s look: Twain stepped out wearing a black babushka hat to keep warm in the chilly DC environment, with her long locks flowing over her matching long black fuzzy coat

Crowd puller: She wore matching fuzzy black gloves as she held the microphone as she performed for the crowd

West Side Story remake star Ariana DeBose also performed during the star-studded fling, opting for a pristine white ensemble.

She rocked a white trench coat over her with a fuzzy white stole draped over her shoulders with a shimmering white dress tucked under her coat.

DeBose accessorized with diamond earrings and completed her look with shimmering platform heels.

Ariana performs: West Side Story remake star Ariana DeBose also performed during the star-studded fling, opting for a spotless white ensemble

Stole: She rocked a white trench coat with a fuzzy white stole draped over her shoulders with a shimmering white dress tucked under her coat

Her Look: DeBose adorned with diamond earrings and completed her look with shimmering platform heels

Performer: Ariana DeBose performing at the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington DC

Other performers at the ceremony included British singer/actress Joss Stone, who wore a bright red dress for the occasion.

She also accessorized with a gold necklace and earrings while wearing long red gloves to match his dress.

Stone released her latest album Never Forget My Love in February and she’s getting her season 2 win over the UK version of The Masked Singer in 2021.

Joss performs: Other performers at the ceremony included British singer/actress Joss Stone, who rocked a bright red dress for the occasion

Accessorize: She also accessorized with a gold necklace and earrings while wearing long red gloves to match the dress

New album: Stone released her latest album Never Forget My Love in February and she’s coming off her season 2 win over the UK version of The Masked Singer in 2021

The Estefans also performed during the festivities, along with Andy Grammer and The President’s Own United States Marine Band.

The President and First Lady were also joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

CBS will air the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting on Sunday, December 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Estefans: The Estefans also performed at the festivities along with Andy Grammer and The President’s Own United States Marine Band

VP: The President and First Lady were also joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff