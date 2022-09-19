Seventeen years later, England make their return to Pakistan
Large picture
Even amid the heightened post-9/11 security that this trip had brought, few could have imagined that England’s next visit would be put on hold for the better part of two decades. The sides have met on neutral ground in the UAE for three tours in the intervening years, most recently in 2015, but for many years – particularly after the events outside Gaddafi Stadium in March 2009 – a return to proper cricket on Pakistani soil seemed unthinkable.
Slowly but surely, however, the groundwork has been laid – first through the path-finding efforts of the Pakistan Super League, which was founded in exile in the UAE in 2016, before holding the knockout and final on home soil the following year: the start of a relentless process of myth-busting, not least for the numerous English white-ball players in this present squad, who have long ago been convinced of the country’s warmth and hospitality.
Previous tours could have been marked by suspicion at best and open hostility at worst, thanks to the legacy of mistrust that had existed between the two teams over the years, from disputes over refereeing and ball-tampering in the 1980s and 1990s , through the place. – remedying the crisis in 2010 and beyond.
But things are different now, partly because of the transition between dressing rooms – not just the English in the PSL, but also the huge influx of Pakistanis into county cricket – but also because of the proliferation of England vs Pakistan competitions in recent times. Remarkably, the summer was just past the first since 2015 in which a Pakistani team had not played a single international match on English soil – a fact which only serves to deepen the sense in which this current visit is overdue – but that familiarity is unmistakable hushed disdain.
Furthermore, England arrive in Pakistan with a debt of gratitude to pay, not to mention an apology hanging in the air. Pakistan’s own willingness to travel to England in the Covid-stricken summer of 2020, and to tolerate the enormous pressures of the bio-safe summer, effectively kept the ECB solvent during an unprecedented crisis for the sport, and so when last year’s goodwill return visit was canceled without any plausible excuse, the outrage was palpable and justified.
Seven T20Is is this year’s result – the longest bilateral T20I series ever staged – but with a T20 World Cup looming in Australia next month, it comes at an opportune time in the development of two teams who were beaten semi-finalists in last year’s event in UAE.
As far as England are concerned, this tour can be seen, for better or worse, as the true start of the Jos Buttler-Matthew Mott era. Not that Buttler is likely to be involved on the field for a while yet as he continues to deal with the calf injury that ended his Hundred campaign, but given the sudden handover this summer, when Eoin Morgan decided enough was enough midway through in their trip to the Netherlands, this extended trip is a first opportunity for the new leadership to put some distance between the two regimes – no easy feat, given how fondly the Morgan era will be recalled.
Central to that, you suspect, is the recall of Hales — the designated cautionary tale of the Morgan era, a man whose banishment for crimes against team etiquette served to reinforce exactly where the limits of that etiquette lay. His return propels a trainer and horses through any remaining coziness that England’s class of 2019 might have been tempted to retain as they look towards a fresh start. And the fact that he’ll be fronting where Jason Roy, arguably the poster boy of the Morgan ethos, once lived won’t be lost on anyone either.
Essentially, however, such internal considerations will be of secondary importance at the National Stadium on Tuesday night, when the spectacle of England’s return to Pakistan will be at the center of everyone’s attention. Around 2000 remaining tickets were sold quickly from Monday morning, meaning all seven matches are expected to sell out.
Form guide
Pakistan LLWWW (Last Five Completed T20Is, Latest First)
England LLWWL
In the limelight
With a top score of 6 in four previous ODIs against West Indies and Netherlands this year, Harris could have been forgiven for thinking he had blown his chance, especially with the World Cup looming. But the selectors have not lost faith in the qualities that made him one of the breakout stars of PSL 2022 and with Mohammad Rizwan sitting out, he is likely to get his shot near the top of the order. At the age of 20, he scored 166 runs in five innings at 33.20 and a strike rate of nearly 187 for Peshawar Zalmi, including a match-winning 49 off 27 balls on debut against Karachi Kings. He also performed well in the 50-over Pakistan Cup last year, scoring 289 runs in eight innings at an average of 41.28 and strike rate of over 100 during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s run to the title.
Stand and conditions
The pitch at the National Stadium looks very tough, although the English players who have featured here in the PSL say it is likely to slip through. The weather is set to be hot and humid and the crowds are ready to be packed.
Keep news
Masood is set to make his T20I debut in place of the injured Fakhar Zaman, having relaunched his cross-format credentials in a stellar season for Derbyshire, while Rizwan is expected to be rested following his efforts at the Asia Cup. Haris is the stand-in keeper, and could slot in at No.3 to allow the rest of the line-up to retain their usual batting positions.
Pakistan (probable): 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Shan Masood, 3 Mohammad Haris (wk), 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Hasnain
Buttler, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood will not feature until the Lahore leg of the tour as they continue their respective returns from injury. Reece Topley will miss the start of the series with an ankle niggle. Phil Salt is set to stay in international cricket for the first time, and will open alongside the recalled Hales. England’s batting order is likely to be flexible depending on favorable matches.
England: (possible) 1 Alex Hales, 2 Phil Salt (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Moeen Ali (capt), 6 Will Jacks, 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Olly Stone, 11 Richard Gleeson
Statistics and trivia
Quotes
“Naseem reminds me in some ways of myself when I was a younger cricketer. He’s free-spirited but – and I wasn’t – he’s quite intelligent. He’s been a joy to work with. You’ve all seen his natural ability and his ability with the new ball, in particular, is as good as it gets in the world.”
Shaun TaitPakistan’s bowling coach, talks about Naseem Shah’s credentials.
“The only person who isn’t here is Ben Stokes from the guys who could be. We still have a very good side. I don’t see it as a second-string team at all. It’s not through selection, it’s more through unfortunate injuries , but it provides opportunities for new players to come in.”
Moeen Ali opposes the suggestion that England field a weakened side.
Andrew Miller is the UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket