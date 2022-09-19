Seventeen years later, England make their return to Pakistan

Large picture

Seventeen long years ago, in the cold of a misty December night, England’s cricketers came off the field at Rawalpindi after a consolation victory in the fifth and final ODI. It was the final act of a tour where little had gone right for England in either red or white ball format, not least for their all-conquering 2005 Ashes side, who had collapsed to a 2-0 defeat earlier this month, for marking the beginning of the end of Michael Vaughan’s reign.

Even amid the heightened post-9/11 security that this trip had brought, few could have imagined that England’s next visit would be put on hold for the better part of two decades. The sides have met on neutral ground in the UAE for three tours in the intervening years, most recently in 2015, but for many years – particularly after the events outside Gaddafi Stadium in March 2009 – a return to proper cricket on Pakistani soil seemed unthinkable.

Slowly but surely, however, the groundwork has been laid – first through the path-finding efforts of the Pakistan Super League, which was founded in exile in the UAE in 2016, before holding the knockout and final on home soil the following year: the start of a relentless process of myth-busting, not least for the numerous English white-ball players in this present squad, who have long ago been convinced of the country’s warmth and hospitality.

Indeed, it was telling – even before a ball had been bowled in this series – how cordial the relationship is between the England and Pakistan players on display. Footage shared by the PCB on Monday showed the likes of Alex Hales and Shan Masood bantering about the English summer just gone, while Mohammad Haris – a likely debutant behind the stumps – flexibly introduced himself to Jos Buttler as they two teams mingled freely.

Previous tours could have been marked by suspicion at best and open hostility at worst, thanks to the legacy of mistrust that had existed between the two teams over the years, from disputes over refereeing and ball-tampering in the 1980s and 1990s , through the place. – remedying the crisis in 2010 and beyond.

But things are different now, partly because of the transition between dressing rooms – not just the English in the PSL, but also the huge influx of Pakistanis into county cricket – but also because of the proliferation of England vs Pakistan competitions in recent times. Remarkably, the summer was just past the first since 2015 in which a Pakistani team had not played a single international match on English soil – a fact which only serves to deepen the sense in which this current visit is overdue – but that familiarity is unmistakable hushed disdain.

Furthermore, England arrive in Pakistan with a debt of gratitude to pay, not to mention an apology hanging in the air. Pakistan’s own willingness to travel to England in the Covid-stricken summer of 2020, and to tolerate the enormous pressures of the bio-safe summer, effectively kept the ECB solvent during an unprecedented crisis for the sport, and so when last year’s goodwill return visit was canceled without any plausible excuse, the outrage was palpable and justified.

Seven T20Is is this year’s result – the longest bilateral T20I series ever staged – but with a T20 World Cup looming in Australia next month, it comes at an opportune time in the development of two teams who were beaten semi-finalists in last year’s event in UAE.

The hosts may still be reeling from their recent Asia Cup final defeat against Sri Lanka, but with nine wins in their previous 11 matches until the latter stages of that competition, Pakistan remain one of the standout teams in the format. Even without the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose rehabilitation from a knee injury has been an ongoing saga, they possess a formidable and multi-faceted attack, with Naseem Shah quickly emerging as a star in his own right.

As far as England are concerned, this tour can be seen, for better or worse, as the true start of the Jos Buttler-Matthew Mott era. Not that Buttler is likely to be involved on the field for a while yet as he continues to deal with the calf injury that ended his Hundred campaign, but given the sudden handover this summer, when Eoin Morgan decided enough was enough midway through in their trip to the Netherlands, this extended trip is a first opportunity for the new leadership to put some distance between the two regimes – no easy feat, given how fondly the Morgan era will be recalled.

Central to that, you suspect, is the recall of Hales — the designated cautionary tale of the Morgan era, a man whose banishment for crimes against team etiquette served to reinforce exactly where the limits of that etiquette lay. His return propels a trainer and horses through any remaining coziness that England’s class of 2019 might have been tempted to retain as they look towards a fresh start. And the fact that he’ll be fronting where Jason Roy, arguably the poster boy of the Morgan ethos, once lived won’t be lost on anyone either.

Essentially, however, such internal considerations will be of secondary importance at the National Stadium on Tuesday night, when the spectacle of England’s return to Pakistan will be at the center of everyone’s attention. Around 2000 remaining tickets were sold quickly from Monday morning, meaning all seven matches are expected to sell out.

Form guide

Pakistan LLWWW (Last Five Completed T20Is, Latest First)

England LLWWL

In the limelight

With a top score of 6 in four previous ODIs against West Indies and Netherlands this year, Harris could have been forgiven for thinking he had blown his chance, especially with the World Cup looming. But the selectors have not lost faith in the qualities that made him one of the breakout stars of PSL 2022 and with Mohammad Rizwan sitting out, he is likely to get his shot near the top of the order. At the age of 20, he scored 166 runs in five innings at 33.20 and a strike rate of nearly 187 for Peshawar Zalmi, including a match-winning 49 off 27 balls on debut against Karachi Kings. He also performed well in the 50-over Pakistan Cup last year, scoring 289 runs in eight innings at an average of 41.28 and strike rate of over 100 during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s run to the title.

It may have required an extraordinary toppling of dominoes, beginning with Morgan’s retirement and culminating in Jonny Bairstow’s slip on the Harrogate golf course, but the result is that Tails is back, at the age of 33, for an opportunity he himself thought would never come again. In a strict sporting sense, this chance is purely on merit. Since being banished on the eve of the 2019 World Cup, Hales has become one of the preeminent T20 players in the world, part of franchise tournaments around the world – not least the PSL and the BBL, two competitions that make him remember back. for this WC winter all the more appropriate. But with Hales, of course, cricket has never been the issue – and as Mott admitted earlier this week, the dynamic with his “former friend” Ben Stokes is unlikely to develop much heat in the meantime. And yet, for a post-Morgan team that, during a trophyless domestic summer, began to drift without an identity, the optics of Hales’ recall may have far more long-term implications than his own contributions. It is a sign from Mott and Jos Buttler that they are willing to tear down a champions side to rebuild it.

Stand and conditions

The pitch at the National Stadium looks very tough, although the English players who have featured here in the PSL say it is likely to slip through. The weather is set to be hot and humid and the crowds are ready to be packed.

Keep news

Masood is set to make his T20I debut in place of the injured Fakhar Zaman, having relaunched his cross-format credentials in a stellar season for Derbyshire, while Rizwan is expected to be rested following his efforts at the Asia Cup. Haris is the stand-in keeper, and could slot in at No.3 to allow the rest of the line-up to retain their usual batting positions.

Pakistan (probable): 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Shan Masood, 3 Mohammad Haris (wk), 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Hasnain

Buttler, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood will not feature until the Lahore leg of the tour as they continue their respective returns from injury. Reece Topley will miss the start of the series with an ankle niggle. Phil Salt is set to stay in international cricket for the first time, and will open alongside the recalled Hales. England’s batting order is likely to be flexible depending on favorable matches.

England: (possible) 1 Alex Hales, 2 Phil Salt (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Moeen Ali (capt), 6 Will Jacks, 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Olly Stone, 11 Richard Gleeson

Statistics and trivia

Pakistan have won six of their previous 20 completed T20Is against England, with 13 losses and a solitary draw in Sharjah in 2015 (where England won the Super Over).

The two teams last met in the summer of 2021 when England came from behind to win the three-match series 2-1 after Shaheen and Babar Azam combined to win the series opener at Trent Bridge.

Only one active international cricketer featured in England’s last match in Pakistan in December 2005 – James Anderson, who has not played white-ball cricket since 2015 but was the match winner on that occasion with 4 for 48. Shoaib Malik – who last appeared for Pakistan in November 2021 – also played in that match.

England played (and lost) a solitary ODI in Karachi on their 2005 tour – and amid presidential level security, they were in and out of the city within 24 hours. This is their first prolonged return to the city since the 2000-01 tour where Nasser Hussain’s men famously sealed the Test series in near darkness.

The teams will observe a minute’s silence before the first T20I, in memory of Queen Elizabeth II and the victims of the floods in Pakistan.

Quotes

“Naseem reminds me in some ways of myself when I was a younger cricketer. He’s free-spirited but – and I wasn’t – he’s quite intelligent. He’s been a joy to work with. You’ve all seen his natural ability and his ability with the new ball, in particular, is as good as it gets in the world.”

Shaun TaitPakistan’s bowling coach, talks about Naseem Shah’s credentials.

“The only person who isn’t here is Ben Stokes from the guys who could be. We still have a very good side. I don’t see it as a second-string team at all. It’s not through selection, it’s more through unfortunate injuries , but it provides opportunities for new players to come in.”

Moeen Ali opposes the suggestion that England field a weakened side.