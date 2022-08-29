Serena Williams’ six US Open wins as the 23-time Grand Slam champ looks to add another

After 26 years of professional tennis, Serena Williams has one last tournament waiting for her.

One last chance to further entrench the Williams name in the tapestry of tennis in her home country and around the world.

Undeniably, Serena goes out on her terms. The 40-year-old announced in Vogue that she is quitting tennis and immersing herself in a life outside of sports.

Williams has become an American icon transcending sports thanks to her constant activism

Evolution, as she puts it, will see Serena move away from the courts she has so often dominated, to focus on the family.

Her last major singles tournament was at the Australian Open in Melbourne in 2017.

Sure, Williams’ retirement has been hanging over the sport for a number of years, but now that it’s here, many won’t want to say goodbye.

Here Dailymail.com takes a trip down memory lane, looking back on Serena’s six successes on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows.

#1 – 1999: Williams beats. Martina Hingis 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

Despite her young age, Williams entered the tournament as seventh seed.

The 17-year-old only dropped a set in the third round against Kim Clijsters, but managed to beat the Belgian in a tiebreak of the third set.

Williams had three set wins through to the final, beating Monica Seles and reigning champion Lindsay Davenport.

When the big stage hit, Serena didn’t disappoint, beating #1 seeded Martina Hingis in straight sets for her first Slam.

Serena Williams celebrated her first Grand Slam major in 1999 at just 17 years old

#2 – 2002: Williams beats. Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3

The Williams sisters entered the Grand Slam of the Year final in first and second place.

Serena was ranked the higher of the two and showed it in the final by beating Venus in straight sets.

In fact, the younger Williams didn’t drop a set throughout the tournament as she steamed to her fourth Slam and second US Open crown.

The win was the third major in a row in which Serena had defeated Venus.

Williams stormed through the 2002 edition, eventually beating her sister Venus in the final

#3 – 2008: Williams beats. Jelena Jankovi 6-4, 7-5

Serena steamed her way to the quarterfinals before squeezing past seventh-seeded sister Venus, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (9-7).

More than a deserved winner, Williams – once again – didn’t drop a set during the tournament.

In the final, she defeated Serbia’s number 2, Jelena Jankovic. Taking revenge for her loss in the quarterfinals at the Australian Open that year.

The triumph again gave her the number 1 position and relegated Jankovic to the number 2 in the world.

Williams was ecstatic after beating Serbian number 1 in the world Jelena Jankovic in straight sets

SERENA’S CV The American icon’s 39 Grand Slam titles ’98 Wimbledon – Mixed ’98 US Open – Mixed ’99 French Open – Doubles ’99 US Open – Singles & Mixed ’00 Wimbledon – Doubles ’01 Australian Open – Doubles ’02 French Open – Singles ’02 Wimbledon – Singles & Doubles ’02 US Open – Singles ’03 Aus Open – Singles & Doubles ’03 Wimbledon – Singles ’05 Aus Open – Singles ’07 Aus Open – Singles ’08 Wimbledon – Doubles ’08 US Open – Singles ’09 Aus Open – Singles & Doubles ’09 Wimbledon – Singles & Doubles ’09 US Open – Doubles ’10 Aus Open – Singles & Doubles ’10 French Open – Doubles ’10 Wimbledon – Singles ’12 Wimbledon – Singles & Doubles ’12 US Open – Singles ’13 French Open – Singles ’13 US Open – Singles ’14 US Open – Singles ’15 Aus Open – Singles ’15 French Open – Singles ’15 Wimbledon – Singles ’16 Wimbledon – Singles & Doubles ’17 Aus Open – Singles

#4 – 2012: Williams beats. Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

Williams lost to Kim Clijsters consecutively in 2009 and 2010 in the semi-finals before falling to Australian Sam Stosur in the 2011 final.

However, 2012 was meant for Serena. After the ultimate success at Wimbledon, she followed it up in Flushing Meadows.

The 30-year-old dropped a set to world number 1 Victoria Azarenka only halfway through the final.

Azarenka even served for the match in the third set, but failed to capitalize.

Williams won her fourth US title and fifteenth singles Slam overall.

Williams won the fourth American title and fifteenth singles Slam overall in September 2012.

Queen Serena couldn’t hide her smile after surviving a fright against Victoria Azarenka in 2012

#5 – 2013: Williams beats. Azarenka 7-5, 6-7 (6-8) 6-1

The American and Belarusian faced each other in a replay of the 2012 final. Fortunately for the home crowd, the result was identical and equally impressive.

Williams becomes the oldest US Open champion ever, at age 31. After frustration with the windy weather and the overall game, Serena recovered from throwing a racket en route to Slam No. 17.

The win took her to two consecutive US Open titles and over $50 million in career earnings.

The 2013 win took her to two consecutive US Open titles and over $50 million in career earnings

Williams hit the high-five after her second consecutive US Open final defeat to Azarenka

#6 – 2014: Williams beats. Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-3

After a tough year at the other Grand Slam tournaments, including loss in the fourth round of the Australian Open, second at the French and third at Wimbledon, Williams reacted fiercely.

Both on the WTA circuit and of course at the US Open. As she had so many times on Flushing Meadows, Serena went through the entire tournament without dropping a set, never more than three games in any of them.

Wozniacki had dropped two sets en route to the final, and none after her fourth round win over fifth seed Maria Sharapova. Although she was no match for the American who won her third consecutive US Open.

At the same time, she equaled Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova’s 18 Grand Slam titles and Evert’s six US Open crowns.

Serena continued to share history with Evert, becoming the first woman since the first to win three in a row since 1975-78.

Williams completed a three-peat of US open titles after beating Caroline Wozniacki in 2014