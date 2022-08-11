Serena Williams beaten in straight sets in the Canadian Open by Belinda Bencic

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Serena Williams was defeated in straight sets by Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday night before saying goodbye to her fans in Toronto.

Bencic lost just six games in a 6-2 6-4 win where Williams showed flashes of her best, but no more. The Swiss star remained calm, refusing to be alarmed by the seriousness of the match and progressing to the third round.

Williams spoke on the field after the game and thanked her fans in Canada for their support throughout her incredible career.

Serena Williams lost to Belinda Bencic in her first match since announcing her retirement plans

Williams was beaten 6-2 6-4 by Bencic before saying goodbye to her fans in Canada

Tournament organizers handed Williams a bouquet of flowers before she left the field

“Thank you,” she said in a cracking voice. “It was a lot of emotion, I like to play here and always pay here.

“I wish I could have played better, but Belinda paid so well today. It’s been 24 interesting hours.’

“I’ve always had great times here on and off the track and I will definitely come back as a visitor to the city. I’ve had crazy matches here.

“I was very happy to be here today and thank you for the support. It was a pleasure to play for you all these years.’

Bencic paid tribute to the rival she had just beaten and said on court: “Tonight was really special, it’s also overwhelming because it’s always an honor to play Serena. Tonight is about her.’

Williams, 40, was presented with gifts, including flowers, from the tournament organizers before leaving the field to cheers and applause from her fans.

Williams is likely to play the Western and Southern Open, which starts on August 15, and then drop out at the US Open, which starts on August 29.

Williams was visibly emotional as she thanked and said goodbye to her Canadian fans

Bencic did a hard job against Williams and was a deserved winner on the night in Toronto

Williams, 40, showed flashes of her best but Bencic in 12th took the opportunity well

Williams announced her retirement on Monday in the latest issue of Vogue.

“I never liked the word,” Williams wrote. ‘It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I see this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive to how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

“Perhaps evolution is the best word to describe what I’m up to,” she continued. “I’m here to tell you that I’m moving from tennis to other things that are important to me.

“Over the past year, Alexis (her husband) and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that reassured me and made me feel like when we’re ready, we can add to our family,” Williams wrote.

‘As an athlete I absolutely do not want to be pregnant again. I have to be two feet in tennis or two feet out.”