Senegal opposition group alleges fraud in legislative elections

A Senegalese opposition coalition, Yewwi Askane Wi (YAW), said on Wednesday it would not accept the results of the parliamentary elections because of fraud.

Official results of Sunday’s vote are expected on Thursday, but both President Macky Sall’s ruling party Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) and the opposition have claimed victory, citing partial results.

“In absolute terms, we are ahead of BBY and have placed BBY in parliamentary opposition,” YAW Representative Dethie Fall told a media conference.

Nevertheless, Fall said YAW would not accept Thursday’s results, as voting irregularities occurred at many polling stations in the northern regions.

He said YAW would ask the appeals court on Thursday to open ballot boxes so that YAW can show evidence to substantiate its allegations.

On Monday, another opposition coalition known as Wallu Senegal said it and the allied YAW had defeated the ruling party in most divisions, while the ruling coalition said it had won 30 of Senegal’s 46 administrative divisions.

The political background in the country of 17.5 million, considered one of West Africa’s most stable democracies, has become increasingly bitter, fueled in part by Sall’s refusal to rule out running out of time limits for running for president. a third term.

(Reuters)