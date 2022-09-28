Senator told ‘p*** off back to Pakistan’ by Pauline Hanson SPEECHLESS on Greens ‘double standards’

A senior Greens senator was stunned when asked about her party’s double standards over the alleged behavior of another Greens politician.

Mehreen Faruqi appeared on The Project Wednesday night to address her ongoing feud with Pauline Hanson, who told her to “p*** back to Pakistan.”

But Ms. Faruqi was speechless when host Waleed Aly surprised her with a question about alleged bad behavior by Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe.

Ms Thorpe is said to have unleashed a furious rant at Victoria’s First People’s Assembly co-chairs Marcus Stewart and Aunt Geraldine Atkinson during a committee meeting in Parliament House on 22 June 2021.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson in the Senate Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, September 27, 2022

It is alleged that Ms Atkinson, who is in her 70s, was so shocked by Ms Thorpe’s behavior that she sought help from the Parliamentary nurse after the meeting.

Aly asked Ms Faruqi whether the Greens who support Ms Thorpe are a case of not applying the same standards they expect Ms Hanson to have for their own side of politics.

Ms Faruqi was shocked to silence at first, but when she replied she did not answer the question, instead using talking points given to Greens MPs to use on the matter.

“The Greens’ banquet hall has overhauled our grievance process and made it much stronger and stricter,” she said.

“And any complaints that come in will go through that process.”

Aly then called her for not answering his question.

“That’s different from saying you’re not going to comment on these live allegations,” he said.

“We’ll have more things to say, but as you know there is a confidential personnel matter involved, and it’s not really appropriate for me to comment on that publicly,” Ms Faruqi replied.

The fallout from Ms Thorpe’s alleged diatribe led the Greens to issue a series of ‘talking points’ instructing their MPs how to respond to questions on the matter – only to leak them to ABC presenter Patricia Karvelas.

Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi (pictured) was left stunned in silence on The Project on Wednesday night

Thorpe’s former chief of staff, David Mejia-Canales, was at the meeting and apologized in a private email published earlier this week for failing to end it earlier after Senator Thorpe’s “terrible” behavior.

“The behavior I witnessed at that meeting was by far one of the most unprofessional displays I have ever seen, not only in the span of my career, but in my lifetime,” Mr Mejia-Canales said in the e-mail. mail, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The leaked talking points instruct Greens MPs not to address the matter directly.

“It is inappropriate to discuss human resources in public, but we are confident that we have strong complaints handling procedures that have been strengthened since the Jenkins Review[to Parliament’s work culture],” the document read.

“Greens MPs have continued to work closely with the First People’s Assembly of Victoria to advance the Treaty process in the state.”

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe (pictured) reportedly unleashed a furious rant at two First Nations representatives during a 2021 Parliament building meeting in Canberra

Ms Atkinson says she made a formal complaint about the meeting to Greens leader Adam Bandt, describing Ms Thorpe’s behavior as “cruel” but that he did not acknowledge it.

While the exact content of the Senator’s outburst has not been revealed, Ms Atkinson said in a separate letter to former Senate Speaker Scott Ryan that Senator Thorpe criticized the Bamblett family, of which Atkinson is a member, and suggested she was involved with Aboriginal people. organizations that tried to ‘bring her down’.

When I tried to intervene to respond, Senator Thorpe spoke over me in a very aggressive tone, repeatedly saying, ‘I am an Australian Senator. You’re in my meeting,’ said Mrs. Atkinson.