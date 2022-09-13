Selma Blair and ex boyfriend Ron Carlson both drop restraining orders against each other

Selma Blair and her ex-boyfriend Ron Carlson have both dropped their restraining orders against each other.

The criminal case against Ron is still pending, with the actress still working with the prosecutors, according to TMZ.

However, one of his conditions for his bail after his arrest in February for domestic violence was that he must stay away from the star.

The latest: Selma Blair and her ex-boyfriend Ron Carlson have both dropped their restraining orders against each other; pictured on September 12 at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

The city attorney has the criminal case, according to the point of sale, and one of the bail conditions was that Ron have no contact with her.

TMZ also reported that Selma, 50, and Ron are not back together, despite both having dropped the civil restraining order against each other.

In March, it was announced that Selma had received a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Ronald Carlson.

The alleged incident took place on February 22 after they recently ended their long-term relationship, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ in March.

After an argument, the Cruel Intentions star claims that Carlson, 52, jumped out at her, jumped on her body and started strangling her.

Carlson has denied the claims and has filed a petition for his own restraining order against the actress.

In the legal documents, Blair – who is battling multiple sclerosis – alleges that Carlson “strangled her, smothered her and aggressively shook her head and shoulders” as she lay on her couch.

The report alleges that Blair was on medication at the time of the alleged attack due to her ongoing illness and told Carlson she was not feeling well.

Carlson had reportedly arrived at Blair’s home to return a television when he reportedly became violent and frustrated with her.

She claims he yelled at her furiously, “You screwed up, you can’t do anything, you can’t love anyone, you’re fucking useless, cripple.”

The Legally Blonde star claims he added, “I don’t fucking deserve this, I can do so much better than you.”

Blair details the incident in legal documents, claiming she put her fingers in his eyes and mouth, and Carlson responded by covering her face and mouth with his hands.

She claims she lost consciousness at the time because she couldn’t breathe.

When police officers arrived and interviewed the actress, she claimed her nose began to bleed profusely and she lost consciousness again.

Paramedics then decided to take Blair to a hospital to evaluate her condition, the report claims.

Carlson was arrested for domestic violence with physical injuries.

Police officers are said to have received a five-day restraining order against Carlson after the attack.

The actress was subsequently given a temporary restraining order through her lawyer.

In response, Carlson filed a petition for his own restraining order against Blair fifteen days after the incident. It was awarded, per TMZ.

Family man: Blair shared this photo of Carlson and his daughter in 2020

In his version of events, Carlson claims he was at her house when she asked him to sit with her.

Carlson claims Blair got “angry and hostile” when he refused to sit with her, claiming she got him in the face and said, “Your daughter is a loser.”

Blair has a 10-year-old son, Arthur, who she shares with ex Jason Bleick, while Carlson has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Blair went public in October 2018 with her diagnosis of autoimmune disease.

In August of last year, after receiving stem cell treatment, Blair revealed that she was currently in remission.

MS patients undergoing treatment will go through periods of relapses and remissions.

Struggle: Last year, Blair revealed she was undergoing an ‘aggressive’ course of chemotherapy to treat the disease and reboot her immune system (pictured above in her documentary)

The actress has faced debilitating symptoms of the disease, including difficulty speaking, and the loss of the ability to use her left leg to its fullest extent, which led her to use a cane to walk.

In her recent documentary about her struggles, Blair said how an MS diagnosis can be “isolating” but was determined to get through it for her son Arthur.

‘I was so burned out. If there was an option to stop me, to regain my balance after being hit so hard with that last flare, it’s definitely for my son. I don’t feel like leaving him now.’

The Cruel Intentions star also praised the tremendous support she received from her friends and family.

“People took very good care of me. I never really like life. I’m doing that now – strange, isn’t it?’ she continued. Just because life is so weird. I was so scared in life. To suddenly find an identity and safety in me, to discover boundaries, time management and energy. I’m having the time of my life.’