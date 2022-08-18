Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim is ‘having fun’ with girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk

The sale of Sunset star Jason Oppenheim, 45, seems to be getting serious with his new lover, model Marie-Lou Nurk.

The broker has taken the 25-year-old leggy beauty on the red carpet twice this week as they snuggled and even kissed for the cameras.

utilities e! News has said that the new power couple are having a lot of fun making their debut and that we clicked right away. “They have a lot in common, such as traveling and doing business,” says the source. “They love to spend time together.”

They only seemed to have eyes for each other during the She Hulk premiere in LA on Monday.

And on August 10, they cuddled up at the LA premiere of Day Shift, making their red carpet debut.

The Oppenheim group founder couldn’t keep the smile off his face as he posed with the bomb, before hinting that Marie-Lou might even be featured in the upcoming sixth season of Jason’s hit reality show.

Speaking on the red carpet, Jason revealed that the cast will begin filming the sixth season of Selling Sunset in a few weeks — and Marie-Lou could be joining them.

When asked if his new love interest would appear on the Netflix reality show, he shared: Entertainment tonight: ‘I hope so. We’re talking about it.’

Marie-Lou added, “Yeah, like a little scene.”

Jason and Marie-Lou were first linked last month when they were pictured sharing a passionate kiss while enjoying a summer vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The broker split from his Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause, 41, in December 2021 after dating for five months, with their relationship and subsequent split all chronicled in the final season of the Netflix real estate series.

In June, Jason said he didn’t feel like getting into another romantic relationship after his breakup with Chrishell.

On the British TV show This Morning, he said: ‘I have no plans to film another relationship… or have one.’

The former couple dated during season five of the show — a union that shocked many fans — but Jason ended their relationship because he didn’t want children after Chrishell expressed her desire to start a family.

Speaking of their divorce, Jason said on the May reunion show Selling Sunset, “There’s grief and loss, I guess, and watching the show made it harder, brought it back up.

“It’s been a few months, but I’m still going through things and I think there was a lot of love between us, and I still care about her a lot, this was a really tough breakup.

“I can never think higher of anyone than Chrishell. She was a great friend and she would be a great mother.

“It’s not that I think I made the wrong decision, it’s just that I had a lot of respect and still have the utmost respect for Chrishell and that I still love her so much today. It is difficult.’

During the reunion, Chrishell confirmed her romance with non-binary star G Flip, 27, whom she met while starring in a video for the Australian musician.

She said: “You just saw me in a serious relationship, and I hope to have a family, but I also took some of the pressure off myself, I’m just enjoying and having a lot of fun and dating.

“Listen, you can’t choose where you meet someone, you don’t choose where you meet someone in your life, recently I also met someone who is in a different place in their life.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with someone lately. Their name is G-Flip, they’re non-binary and they’re an extremely talented musician and it started because I just wanted to play in their video.”

Jason seemed happy for her when he replied, “They seem like a badass and the smile that’s been on your face for the last few minutes makes me very happy, so I’m proud of you.”

Chrishell added: “I think I was just as surprised for everyone, I’m still attracted to masculine energy and a good person, I’m not, I’m very open to good energy, I don’t know what my future holds has in store, but it’s a complicated issue for me to talk about.

“I know we’re constantly judged in this position, but in the end I’m so happy and if that makes anyone angry it’s not really my problem.”