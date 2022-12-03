Scientists say listeners who hear groan-inducing puns are actually GRATEFUL for the gags

Why Dads Tell Dad Jokes: Scientists say listeners who hear groan-inducing puns are actually GRATEFUL for the jokes (as we reveal the top 20 worst ones)

We’ve all rolled our eyes or shook our heads at a pun “dad joke,” but the truth is we secretly love them, a study has suggested.

In fact, emitting a “moan” isn’t a negative response, but an “indication of approval,” astounded researchers found.

The study at Northern Illinois University in the US polled nearly 300 people about their preferred style of jokes – both giving and receiving – and asked each respondent to take a personality test.

It had hoped to discover whether those who “punish” their friends and loved ones with a groaning pun were “everyday sadists.”

Stand-up comedian Jimmy Carr (pictured) is known for his hilarious “punny” one-liners

Yelling out a “groan” after a pun isn’t a negative response, but an “indication of approval,” astounded researchers found (Photo: Joker Milton Jones)

Five Classic Jimmy Carr One-Liners (Not For The Easily Offended) “I realized I was dyslexic when I went to a toga party dressed as a goat.”

“Say what you will about the deaf…”

‘I was walking the streets of Glasgow last week and I saw this sign: ‘This door is alarmed’. I said to myself, “How do you think I feel?”

“The first few weeks of Weight Watchers, you’re just gaining weight.”

‘British scientists have shown that cigarettes can be harmful to your children. Reasonable. Use an ashtray.’

But according to the results, puns were not sadistic and recipients were, on the contrary, appreciative, as puns were among the most popular jokes.

It’s tough news for comedians like Jimmy Carr, Milton Jones or Tim Vine, all of whom are known for their hilarious one-liners.

It’s bad news, however, for their US-based compatriot and political pundit John Oliver, who once labeled them as “not just the lowest form of humour, but the lowest form of human behavior.”

Samuel Johnson, author of the 1755 Dictionary of the English Language, also had a scathing review of the wordplay, once famously writing, “To fool with the vocabulary which is the vehicle of social intercourse is to tamper with the currency of human intelligence… “He who would violate the sanctities of his mother tongue would without remorse penetrate the recesses of the paternal cash register.”

They are part of a long list of naysayers who have openly expressed disdain for the style of jokes.

“We had a lot of sources denouncing puns as bastards of language and derailers of conversation, so we assumed that puns could cause annoyance, just like Internet trolls,” study author Cody Gibson of Northern Illinois University told me. the Time.

It’s tough news for comedians like Jimmy Carr, Milton Jones or Tim Vine (pictured), all of whom are known for their hilarious one-liners

“We were shocked to find out that people loved puns so much… Out of nearly ten types of jokes, puns and observation jokes were the most enjoyed.”

He added: “I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a pun get a stronger response than a chuckle, but maybe that suggests more about me than puns… We’d suggest that puns be told for, not in spite of , pained. reactions.’

He said he hoped puns would be appreciated and used by more people because it is “unfair to limit puns to just dads.”

Punning-intentionally sadistic: is punning a manifestation of everyday sadism?, was published in Personality and Individual Differences, a magazine by Elsevier.