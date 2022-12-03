Scientists say listeners who hear groan-inducing puns are actually GRATEFUL for the gags

Why Dads Tell Dad Jokes: Scientists say listeners who hear groan-inducing puns are actually GRATEFUL for the jokes (as we reveal the top 20 worst ones)
- Pronouncing a ‘groan’ at a pun is ‘an indication of approval,’ a US study has found
- Researchers asked 300 people what kind of jokes they liked to give and receive
- Puns and observational comedy topped the list of surprise researchers received
We’ve all rolled our eyes or shook our heads at a pun “dad joke,” but the truth is we secretly love them, a study has suggested.
In fact, emitting a “moan” isn’t a negative response, but an “indication of approval,” astounded researchers found.
The study at Northern Illinois University in the US polled nearly 300 people about their preferred style of jokes – both giving and receiving – and asked each respondent to take a personality test.
It had hoped to discover whether those who “punish” their friends and loved ones with a groaning pun were “everyday sadists.”
Stand-up comedian Jimmy Carr (pictured) is known for his hilarious “punny” one-liners
Five Classic Jimmy Carr One-Liners (Not For The Easily Offended)
- “I realized I was dyslexic when I went to a toga party dressed as a goat.”
- “Say what you will about the deaf…”
- ‘I was walking the streets of Glasgow last week and I saw this sign: ‘This door is alarmed’. I said to myself, “How do you think I feel?”
- “The first few weeks of Weight Watchers, you’re just gaining weight.”
- ‘British scientists have shown that cigarettes can be harmful to your children. Reasonable. Use an ashtray.’
But according to the results, puns were not sadistic and recipients were, on the contrary, appreciative, as puns were among the most popular jokes.
It’s tough news for comedians like Jimmy Carr, Milton Jones or Tim Vine, all of whom are known for their hilarious one-liners.
It’s bad news, however, for their US-based compatriot and political pundit John Oliver, who once labeled them as “not just the lowest form of humour, but the lowest form of human behavior.”
Samuel Johnson, author of the 1755 Dictionary of the English Language, also had a scathing review of the wordplay, once famously writing, “To fool with the vocabulary which is the vehicle of social intercourse is to tamper with the currency of human intelligence… “He who would violate the sanctities of his mother tongue would without remorse penetrate the recesses of the paternal cash register.”
They are part of a long list of naysayers who have openly expressed disdain for the style of jokes.
“We had a lot of sources denouncing puns as bastards of language and derailers of conversation, so we assumed that puns could cause annoyance, just like Internet trolls,” study author Cody Gibson of Northern Illinois University told me. the Time.
“We were shocked to find out that people loved puns so much… Out of nearly ten types of jokes, puns and observation jokes were the most enjoyed.”
He added: “I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a pun get a stronger response than a chuckle, but maybe that suggests more about me than puns… We’d suggest that puns be told for, not in spite of , pained. reactions.’
He said he hoped puns would be appreciated and used by more people because it is “unfair to limit puns to just dads.”
Punning-intentionally sadistic: is punning a manifestation of everyday sadism?, was published in Personality and Individual Differences, a magazine by Elsevier.
Worst Offenders: 20 Funny ‘Dad Jokes’ That Are Guaranteed To Incite Moans And Head Shakes
- Elevators frighten me… I take steps to avoid them.
- I got an email saying “Google Earth even lets us read maps backwards” and I thought… “That’s just spam…”
- What do you call a man with no shins? Show.
- Me and my friends put together a tape, we called it 999 megabytes. Still don’t have a show though.
- I got into a fight with 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9. The odds were against me.
- I had a dream that the ocean was filled with orange soda. It was a fantasy sea.
- Just admitted to the hospital due to a peek-a-boo accident. They put me in ICU.
- In college, I was so broke I couldn’t afford the electric bill. Those were the darkest days of my life.
- I went to the doctor with hearing problems. He said, “Can you describe the symptoms?” I said, “Homer is a fat guy and Marge has blue hair.”
- I said to my wife, “If I die, I want to die having sex.” She replied, “At least it will be soon.”
- I’ve decided I want a termite as a pet. I’m going to call him Clint. Clint Eatswood.
- So many people are too judgmental these days. I can tell just by looking at them.
- How many jitters does it take to make an octopus laugh? 10 tickles.
- “Daddy, can you tell me what a solar eclipse is?” No sun.
- I found out why Teslas are so expensive. That’s because they charge a lot.
- Guess who I ran into on my way to get my glasses fixed? Everybody.
- My wife blocked me on Facebook because I post too many bird puns. Well, toucan plays that game.
- Have you heard about the new Origami Porn channel? It is only paper view.
- I was really angry when I ran into my friend Mark who stole my dictionary. I said, “Mark, my words!”
- I made a lot of money clearing leaves from gardens. I was raking it in.
Thanks to @dadsaysjokes on Twitter.