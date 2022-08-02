Scientists refine the equations for mechanical stiffness to apply to plant cell walls based on elastic shell theory

The contribution of turgor pressure to cell wall stiffness was investigated by atomic force microscopy (AFM) and laser perforation, and analyzed using elastic scaling theory. Credit: Yoichiroh Hosokawa



Scientists at the Nara Institute of Science and Technology (NAIST) have used elastic scaling theory to describe how the stiffness of plant cell walls depends on their elasticity and internal turgor pressure. By using atomic force microscopy (AFM) in combination with computer simulations of finite elements, they were able to show that cell stiffness is very sensitive to internal turgor pressure.

Many people will have fond memories of their school days looking at onion peels under a microscope. While the individual cells may then appear to be simple rectangles, the stability of plant cells reflects complex combinations of forces. In addition to the cell membrane which is similar in animals, plant cells also have a rigid cell wall that provides structural integrity. Turgor, which means the normal rigidity of cells due to the pressure of the contents, is also a critical factor in maintaining equilibrium with the environment. Too little pressure can cause the cell to shrink. Cells can regulate their osmotic turgor pressure which tends to balance the salt concentrations between the inside and outside of the wall. However, the resulting mechanical properties of plant cells remain vague. For example, if you only use AFM to determine the stiffness of cell wall deformation, it is difficult to separate the contributions of cell wall stress, cell geometry and turgor pressure.

Now, a team of researchers led by NAIST has used finite element method (FEM) simulations to verify a new formula based on elastic scaling theory. This allowed them to interpret the apparent stiffness observed using AFM. The team studied onion epidermal cells, which are a model system for understanding the physical properties of plant cells. “Looking at the force versus indentation data suggested that the standard equations were not sufficient to interpret the apparent stiffness of plant cells,” said senior author Yoichiroh Hosokawa.

Based on the FEM simulations, the elastic scale theory equation was found to be better at describing the AFM response of the onion cells, compared to the conventional model used for objects without internal turgor pressure. In addition, their findings suggest that tension induced by turgor pressure regulates cell stiffness, which can be modified by small changes, on the order of 0.1 megapascals. “Our theoretical analysis paves the way for a more complete understanding of the forces inherent in a plant cell,” Hosokawa says.

The work helps to generalize our understanding of rigidity for living systems. This knowledge can be applied to ensure that plants maintain their structure even in stressful situations, such as during periods of water shortage.

The research was published in Scientific Reports.

