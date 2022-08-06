Scientists characterize the potato L-type lectin StLecRK-IV.1, which negatively regulates late blight resistance

Horticultural research” width=”800″ height=”530″/> StLecRK-IV.1 promotes colonization of P. infestans. Credit: Horticultural research



In recent work published in the magazine Horticultural researchresearchers from Northeast Agricultural University and Huazhong Agricultural University have characterized a negative regulator of Phytophthora resistance in potato.

They showed that a potato LecRLK, StLecRK-IV.1, participates in plant immunity against P. infestans by serving as a negative regulator. The transient expression of StLecRK-IV.1 in Nicotiana benthamiana significantly increased leaf colonization by P. infestans. In contrast, the size of disease lesions caused by P. infestans was reduced by virus-induced gene silencing of the StLecRK-IV.1 ortholog in N. benthamiana, as well as in potato plants with stable RNA interference from StLecRK-IV.1. The expression of StLecRK-IV.1 was downregulated by P. infestans and activated by abscisic acid.

Tetraspanins, belonging to the transmembrane 4 superfamily (TM4SF), are integral membrane components for endosome organization and are widely distributed in mammals, insects, fungi, mosses and higher plants. There are 17 tetraspanin (TET)-like genes in the Arabidopsis genome, of which TET8 and TET9 are mammalian CD63 orthologs. The Arabidopsis tet8 mutant shows reduced extracellular vesicle (EV) formation accompanied by a reduced reactive oxygen species (ROS) burst in response to stressors, suggesting that TET8 has a role in EV formation. Like CD63 in mammals, TET8 is also considered a specific marker for exosomes in plants, and TET8-associated EVs can be considered as plant exosomes. Botrytis cinerea induces TET8- and TET9-associated vesicle accumulation at the sites of infection, and TET8- and TET9-associated exosomes contribute to plant immunity against B. cinerea infection by transferring host small RNAs (sRNAs) to fungal cells, where they suppress pathogenicity by targeting virulence genes.

In this study, researchers used a two-hybrid membrane yeast system to demonstrate that tetraspanin-8 (StTET8) interacted with StLecRK-IV.1, and this result was further verified by co-immunoprecipitation, a luciferase complementation assay, and a bimolecular fluorescence complementary test. StTET8 is a positive immune regulator that limits P. infestans infection. The co-expression of StLecRK-IV.1 with StTET8 antagonized the positive role of StTET8 against P. infestans. In addition, the co-expression of StTET8 with StLecRK-IV.1 affected the stability of StTET8, a result confirmed by a western blot test and a confocal test.

“Our evidence showed that a potato StLecRK-IV.1 negatively regulates resistance to Phytophthora by interacting with and influencing the protein stability of a positive regulator, StTET8,” the authors said. “This work provides a novel interaction mechanism of how a plant’s LecRLK regulates plant immunity.”

Environmentally friendly method shows promise in combating devastating potato blight

More information:

Lei Guo et al, Potato StLecRK-IV.1 negatively regulates resistance to Phytophthora by affecting the stability of a positive regulator StTET8, Horticultural research (2022). Lei Guo et al, Potato StLecRK-IV.1 negatively regulates resistance to Phytophthora by affecting the stability of a positive regulator StTET8,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhac010

Provided by Nanjing Agricultural University The Academy of Science