Save 28% on the Jall sunrise alarm clock on Amazon and have more energy in the mornings

There’s a huge difference between waking up feeling refreshed and ready to go and waking up feeling sluggish and hitting the snooze button.

One way to experience more of the former is to wake up gently. The Jall wake up sunrise alarm clock can help you stay alert from the moment you wake up with a sunrise stimulation light that gradually increases from 10 percent to 100 percent over the 30 minutes before you wake up.

Now at the lowest price ever on AmazonThe $42.98 clock has been proven to help users start their day with increased energy levels.

This sunrise simulation lamp gradually goes from 10 percent brightness to 100 percent 30 minutes before setting the alarm. This signals the brain that the morning is coming and the process of feeling good and waking up hormones in the body getting started. Easy to use, there are also buttons for an FM radio, snooze and the option to use it as a dimmable night light. Store

When the optic nerve of the eye senses light, it sends signals to the body’s internal master clock that it is morning, daylight has come and your new day begins.

It is this cue from the master clock that triggers the release of cortisol and other hormones that are released and that acts like a key in the ignition to start the engine and leave you feeling fresh and alert.

Convenience in the day: The Jall alarm clock can be set to gradually brighten before you want to wake up to let the brain know that the morning is coming

As an added bonus, the jall alarm clock has a built-in FM radio so you can set up a fun station to wake you up even more.

In practice, this has proved very popular with users, as more than 20,000 Amazon shoppers gave the Jall Clock a full five stars and praised how “brilliant” it is at regulating sleep cycles and helping them wake up rested.

“This alarm clock is a complete game-changer,” wrote one impressed Amazon shopper. “I’m not a morning person and I hate waking up, but I have more energy waking up with this simulating sunlight than anything else.

The Jall alarm clock provides a soft, warm glow so that the eyes do not get tired. Choose from seven colors to fall asleep and wake up

Another added: ‘This alarm clock is one of the most innovative alarm clocks I’ve ever seen. Since I bought it a few weeks ago, my night and morning routine has improved dramatically.

‘I no longer need my iPhone for an alarm clock in my room at night, which improves my sleep and relaxation. I wake up every morning to a soothing piano riff and a simulation of the rising sun, 20 minutes before my alarm goes off.’

If you have trouble turning off and falling asleep, clock will be extra useful for you because it has a night light function. Set it to gradually dim the lights while you’re in bed and remind your brain that it’s nighttime and you need to warm up.

The Jall alarm clock also has a dimmable night light function to prepare the brain for sleep and help you relax

The night light function is soft and warm and better for reading books than hard ceiling lights.

You can even switch between seven different color modes for this night light until you find the one that makes you feel the most calm.

Another five-star reviewer praised how calming the sunrise clock she felt, writing, “I love that you don’t wake up in the morning. I hadn’t realized how much better I feel all day when I wake up peacefully.’