SARAH VINE: How can Prince Harry take the Netflix dollar when they exploit his own family? 

I have to admit that I’m not a big fan of The Crown. I watched the first few series more out of professional duty than anything else, and found it irritatingly one-dimensional, reductive and exhaustingly clichéd, little more than a high-budget soap.

Unlike other shows about the royal family, which either seek to satirize or stylize their existence, The Crown is mawkish and exploitative.

Its creators have never seen the real-life counterparts of their on-screen characters with any kind of humanity, viewing their lives, loves and personal tragedies as nothing more than a goldmine to be exploited for maximum profit.

‘Fair enough’, you might say. “It’s showbiz.” But what’s really sad is that in this respect they probably have a lot in common with two of the royal family’s own most high-profile members, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who funded their move to America by joining the Netflix payroll to the tune of several. million dollars.

People have often expressed some dismay that the Queen’s grandson should willingly take the shilling of a garment which over the years has been at best economical with his family’s truth, at worst downright profitable.

But in my opinion it makes perfect sense. After all, I think their goals are perfectly aligned: make as much money out of The Firm as possible.

Two of the royal family’s own most high-profile members, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (pictured in June), who funded their move to America by joining Netflix’s multi-million dollar payroll.

The Crown does this by spinning half-truths and gossip into high-rating drama that people, especially Americans, swallow without question; meanwhile, the duke and duchess exchange their connections with the folks at home – all the while trashing the institution that feeds them by casting themselves as victims of an amorphous conspiracy.

Why on earth wouldn’t they go to bed with Netflix? It’s the perfect partnership.

The latest kick in the teeth for the royals – who, let’s not forget, have just suffered a colossal death – comes in the first episode of the fifth series, which covers the years from 1991 to 1996, which includes the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to Diana.

It opens with the late queen, aged 65, being portrayed as a hopeless has-host, stuck in the past and desperate to cling to power beyond her sell-by date, despite the wishes of her people, who, according to a poll, want she wanted to abdicate.

It is not even a month since she was finally laid to rest in Windsor; but that doesn’t bother Netflix. Business is business, ratings are ratings. If anything, they’re probably counting on her death making it more likely that people will tune in.

Regardless, her son, King Charles, is still grieving. Now he faces being portrayed as a pushy usurper, desperate to get his mother out of the way so he can get his hands on her crown.

The latest kick in the teeth for the royals comes in episode one of the fifth series. It opens with the late Queen (played by Imelda Staunton picture) at the age of 65 being depicted as a hopeless haste host, stuck in the past and desperate to hold on to power

The Prince of Wales accused Netflix of ‘profiteering’ from his family, and in particular his mother’s infamous Panorama interview, obtained by Martin Bashir under false pretenses, (pictured) which will also be depicted in the upcoming series

Not only is it monstrously disrespectful, it’s downright cruel. But it doesn’t matter, because let’s not forget: The royals aren’t real people anyway, they’re just cash cows for Netflix executives. In some ways, though, you can’t blame them. They are just doing their job. Prince Harry, on the other hand, now it’s a completely different matter.

It is his so-called loved ones, his family, his father and grandmother, who are being exploited. You might have thought that he would at least have nothing to do with the perpetrators, quite possibly speak out against them. After all, he is not exactly backward in coming forward when it comes to voicing his grievances against other sectors of the media.

But no. Not a peep. Funny that.

Leave it to Prince Harry’s brother to tell the truth and shame the Devil. The Prince of Wales accused Netflix of ‘profiteering’ from his family, and in particular his mother’s infamous Panorama interview given to Martin Bashir under false pretenses, which will also be depicted in the upcoming series.

Harry has never hidden his hatred for those he believes persecuted his mother to her death. How sad that he should now find himself on the payroll of those who turn her—and the rest of the royals’—pain into entertainment.