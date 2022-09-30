Sarah Jessica Parker seen for first time since sharing heartbreaking news that stepfather has died

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted stepping out in New York City on Thursday afternoon, marking the first time she’s been seen since revealing her stepfather had died.

“Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and swift illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at the age of 76,” Parker’s family said in a statement to page six earlier Thursday.

The And Just Like That… star, 57, was casually dressed as she left her West Village home, blocking out outside noise with a large pair of Apple AirPods Max headphones.

Sarah looked gloomy as she strolled down the street while keeping her eyes glued to the pavement.

She preferred comfort to her usual sense of style, wearing a comfortable charcoal sweater with the sleeves slightly rolled up.

The star of film, television and theater paired her blouse with pale gray sweatpants and a simple set of black and beige heels.

Her blonde hair was tied tightly into a high bun, and she opted for a minimal makeup look as she covered herself with thick black sunglasses.

Sarah also wore multiple gold pendants on silver chains that hung around her neck.

She seemed to be carrying some supplies with her, as she was carrying a large black backpack in addition to her smaller bag.

In his family’s statement, they said his stepfather Paul “was surrounded by the love and gratitude of his adoring wife, Barbara, 54, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker.”

“Paul will be remembered in the spirit of loving-kindness that was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his firm belief in making the world a more compassionate, tolerant and beautiful place for all,” they concluded.

SJP’s mother, Barbara Parker, divorced her father, Stephen Parker, when she was just three years old and soon after remarried Forste, who worked as a truck driver and account executive.

Forse’s death came shortly before the actress was to be honored for “her vision and leadership” at the New York City Ballet’s Fall 2022 Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night.

However, he withdrew from the event and never attended, a spokesperson shared with DailyMail.com.

Sarah was also forced to cancel a virtual press conference for her new movie Hocus Pocus 2, which was due to air worldwide.

During the ballet gala, it was announced on stage that she was unable to attend due to a ‘sudden and devastating family situation’.

Sarah is the vice president of the New York City Ballet board of directors and has been instrumental in planning this year’s gala, according to page six.

The death of Parker’s stepfather comes a day after she attended the New York premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 13, in a rare appearance.

She’s usually notoriously secretive about her family life, and the 13-year-olds have mostly stayed out of the spotlight, but she’s previously revealed they’re big fans of the Halloween franchise, so they may have. elected to attend the event with her mother.

Skipping: Sarah had to cancel an appearance at New York City Ballet’s Fall 2022 Fashion Gala, where she was honored. Her last appearance was Tuesday for the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in New York with her husband Matthew Broderick and 13-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion.

“They started seeing this movie, I’m going to say about three years ago,” he said. People at the beginning of this year.

They were so excited to meet Bette [Midler] and kathy [Najimy]. Loretta kept asking me, “But wait, are we going to find them like [their characters] Winnie and Maria? Or will we meet them as Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy?

One of the twins donned a sparkly silver dress on the red carpet, while the other dazzled in a black gown with puff sleeves.

They posed alongside their mother, who wore a purple and white floral kimono-style top with matching pink pants and heels, and their father, who had a sleek figure in a sleek gray suit.