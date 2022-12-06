Samuel Rappylee Bateman accused of offering daughter, 14, a bag of Doritos and $50 for marriage

The leader of an Arizona-based polygamous cult tried to bribe his own 14-year-old daughter into marrying him with chips, $50 and plane tickets.

The shocking allegations against Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, came in a new FBI affidavit filed Friday. Bateman was taken into federal custody in September.

Bateman also reportedly told followers that convicted child molester and cult leader Warren Jeffs was dead and that he “spoke” Bateman as a new prophet.

He was arrested after being apprehended by police while transporting underage girls in a filthy caravan furnished with a bench and a bucket for a toilet.

Bateman leads a splinter group of the radical Mormon offshoot Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS. His views are considered so extreme that even Jeffs distanced himself from him.

Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, is accused by witnesses of “marrying” up to 20 women and girls as young as nine, including his own daughter, according to an FBI statement

In 2019, Bateman was returning from a road trip to Canada with his 14-year-old daughter when he told her he felt like she was his wife. The teen told lawyers in 2020 that her father’s words scared her.

While the couple was pulled over at a gas station, Bateman gave his daughter two bags of Doritos, $50, and asked her what kind of car she’d like to drive.

In the FBI documents, Special Agents Dawn A. Martin described that interaction as Bateman’s attempt to bribe his daughter into marrying him.

The document goes on to say that Bateman gave his daughter “drooling” kisses that his daughter called “dirty.” He then went on to discuss having a child with her in graphic detail.

Bateman later told his wife that he wanted to marry their daughter, prompting his wife to leave with the child.

Former supporters of the FLDS told the Salt Lake City grandstand in December when Bateman seized the power vacuum following the 2011 conviction of Warren Jeffs and became the leader of the group.

He told followers that the reason Jeffs no longer spoke to members was because he was dead “or translated,” speaking Mormon for God who changes a person’s body from mortal to immortal.

Bateman said Jeffs could only speak through him and that members should reward him with money and new women.

In fact, researcher Sam Brower said Jeffs denounced Bateman in recent correspondence from his prison cell. Brower appeared in the Netflix documentary: Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.

Women and girls are seen during an Aug. 28 traffic stop in northern Arizona, where police say Bateman was transporting three girls between the ages of 11 and 14 in a trailer behind his SUV

An evidence photo shows the trailer that Bateman allegedly used to transport underage girls

The dingy caravan was furnished with a sofa, camper seats and a toilet made from a bucket

The recent affidavit says that Bateman has since “garnered approximately 50 followers and more than 20 women, many of whom are minors, mostly under the age of 15.”

Evidence cited in the affidavit includes recordings of Bateman himself speaking to a couple in Colorado City, Arizona, reaching out to the polygamy community there and filming a documentary.

In an example cited in the document, Bateman told the couple that “Heavenly Father” had instructed him in early November 2021 to give “the most precious thing he has, the virtue of his maidens” to three of his adult male followers.

Bateman then allegedly watched as the three men had sex with his daughters, one of whom was just 12, according to the affidavit.

Bateman reportedly noted that the girls had “sacrificed their virtue for the Lord,” and went on to say, “God will restore their bodies and put the membrane back into their bodies.” I have never had so much faith in doing His will. It’s all out of love.’

Bateman is apparently so extreme that he has even been sued by former FLDS leader Warren Jeffs (above), a convicted child molester

The affidavit further claims that Bateman drove to the Colorado City couple’s home in late 2020 “in a large SUV full of women and girls,” where he “introduced everyone as his wife.”

The youngest of the so-called “women” was a girl born in 2011, agent Martin wrote, meaning the girl would have been nine years old.

The affidavit also mentions that Bateman owned two Bentleys, though it seems his “wives” traveled in less style.

Bateman’s first run-in with the law came in August when he was pulled over by a state agent in northern Arizona who was towing a trailer “full of people, including children.”

The trooper saw “little child fingers moving in the back door opening of the trailer” as he pulled up behind the trailer, according to a police statement.

Police said there were three girls in the caravan, all between the ages of 11 and 14, along with a sofa, camper seats and a toilet made from a bucket. With Bateman in the SUV towing the trailer, two women and two girls were under the age of 15.

Bateman was later arrested and charged locally with three counts of child abuse.

Federal prosecutors say while he was being held at the Coconino County Jail in Flagstaff on the local charges, he spoke to his supporters in Colorado City and ordered them to delete messages sent through the encrypted messaging app Signal, demanding that all women and girls would have access to passports.

Bateman posted bail on the state charges, but weeks later he was hit with a federal indictment that charged him with three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy documents and tampering with criminal proceedings, in reference to his instructions to his followers.

He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff

Federal prosecutor Patrick Schneider said in September that the state’s child welfare agency had taken children from Bateman’s home in Colorado City, where the FBI had recently issued a search warrant.

Bateman has not been charged with sex crimes against children, although the new FBI affidavit says the FBI has probable reason to believe that between May 2020 and November 2021, he and others transported minors between Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Three girls embrace before being removed from Samuel Bateman’s home following his arrest in Colorado City, Arizona, on Sept. 14. Seven were removed from Bateman’s home, as were two others from another home

Bateman’s attorney, Adam Zickerman, warned in September against diverting the federal religious persecution case, though he did not specify what Bateman’s faith was or whether he practiced polygamy. Zickerman said Bateman poses no threat to the community.

Schneider cited a report from a pre-trial service saying that Bateman had relationships with multiple women, but also did not mention whether Bateman belonged to polygamous groups.

Both the US Attorney’s Office in Arizona and Zickerman declined to comment after a court hearing in September, as did two women who sat in the stands and met Zickerman.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Camille Bibles ordered Bateman to remain behind bars while the case moves through the courts. She noted that Bateman is a pilot and survivalist who has followers and international contacts who can help at a moment’s notice through financial or other resources. She said she was also concerned about young girls in vulnerable positions.

“Courts have a huge interest in protecting people who can’t protect themselves,” she said.

Bateman noted a postal address in Colorado City, home to a patchwork of devout members of the polygamous FLDS, ex-church members, and those who don’t practice the faith. Both Colorado City and its sister community of Hildale, Utah have undergone significant cultural shifts in recent years.

The FLDS group, led by imprisoned leader Jeffs, has lost much of its control over the communities. Jeffs is serving a life sentence in a Texas prison for child sexual abuse related to underage marriage.

Polygamy is a legacy of the early teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the mainstream church abandoned the practice in 1890 and now strictly forbids it.