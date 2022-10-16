Salvador court orders arrests in Dutch journalist killings

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A Salvadoran judge has ordered the provisional arrest of several retired senior members of the armed forces accused of taking part in the 1982 murders of four Dutch journalists while reporting civil records of the Central American country. war.

Among those receiving arrest warrants are former Defense Secretary General José Guillermo García and Colonel Francisco Antonio Morán, former director of the now-defunct Treasury Police, according to the judge’s ruling, a copy of which was seen Sunday by The Associated Press.

Neither the National Civil Police, which is in charge of executing the court order, nor the Public Prosecution Service have confirmed whether the arrest warrants have been carried out or whether they have been carried out. Neither agency immediately responded to requests for comment.

Judge María Mercedes Arguello’s ruling in Chalatenango province also mentions Colonel Mario Adalberto Reyes Mena, former commander of El Salvador’s Fourth Infantry Brigade, currently residing in the United States. The judge ordered that the authorities start extradition proceedings against him.

Also included in the ruling are General Rafael Flores Lima, former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, who died on June 29, 2020, and Sgt. Mario Canizales, who also passed away. Canizales reportedly led the patrol that carried out the massacre of the journalists.

Morán and Reyes Mena, as well as Canizales, are identified as the perpetrators of the massacre, while Generals García and Flores Lima were charged with negligence.

In March, relatives of the victims and representatives of the Dutch government and the European Union demanded that El Salvador bring those responsible for the murders of Dutch television journalists Jan Kuiper, Koos Koster, Hans ter Laag and Joop Willemsen to justice.

Oscar Pérez of the Comunicandonos Foundation, which represents the families of victims, said the foundation filed a criminal complaint with El Salvador’s Attorney General in March 2018 to investigate the murders of the Dutch journalists.

In response, the prosecution prosecuted the case and sent the file to a court in the municipality of Dulce Nombre de María in Chalatenango province, where the case was opened in 1982.

The killings took place during the height of El Salvador’s civil war between the government and the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front, or FMLN, guerrilla fighters.

The Dutch TV journalists had joined left-wing rebels and planned to spend several days behind the rebel lines. But Salvadoran soldiers armed with assault rifles and machine guns attacked them and the guerrillas.

The United Nations Truth Commission for El Salvador, which was established as part of a UN-brokered peace agreement in 1992, said in a report on wartime human rights abuses that the ambush was set up to kill the journalists, and was ordered by Col. Mario Reyes Mena.

During the civil war in El Salvador, an estimated 75,000 civilians were killed, mostly by US-backed government security forces.

