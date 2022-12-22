Salt Bae BANNED from major US cup final after World Cup antics

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Salt Bae has been banned from participating in a major cup final in America because of his behavior during the World Cup final.

The US Open Cup, the equivalent of England’s FA Cup, tweeted on Tuesday that the celebrity chef was banned from attending their competition’s showpiece.

Steakhouse mogul Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gokce, was widely criticized for his antics after the World Cup final in Qatar, which saw him take to the pitch, chase celebrities, accost Lionel Messi and break rules by holding the trophy.

Salt Bae has been banned from attending a major cup final in the US after his antics at the World Cup

After the final in Qatar in which Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat France, the celebrity chef – real name Nusret Gokce – chased celebrities and was knocked out by Messi when he tried to accost him

The US Open Cup’s Twitter posted a ban on Salt Bae from their 2023 competition on Tuesday

Two days later, the tweet has been liked more than 130,000 times. In addition, post-final video showed a chilling exchange as Messi did his best to avoid Salt Bae in the wake of his country’s World Cup victory.

The Paris Saint-Germain star led the South American side to global glory on Sunday night, scoring twice to help his side beat France 4-2 on penalties at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium.

Footage posted on social media showed the Turkish chief desperately trying to get close to Messi, putting his hand on Messi’s shoulder and encouraging him to reluctantly shake his hand, despite his obvious concern, before trying to push him back. to pull.

Video showed Messi (second from left), 35, avoiding Salt Bae (grey suit) in an awkward exchange

After the captain looked back in bewilderment, the Turk tried to pull his shoulder a second time

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan accused FIFA of favoritism after the antics of Salt Bae joining Argentina’s celebrations on the pitch.

He was photographed with the World Cup trophy and posed with several Argentinian stars at the Lusail Stadium.

In a series of videos posted to his own Instagram, the steakhouse magnate interrupted the likes of Angel di Maria, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez as they posed with the World Cup, making the trio look rather awkward.

The famous steak chef could be seen trying desperately to join in the players’ revelry

The 39-year-old also failed to meet the criteria to take the field and hold the trophy

The restaurant magnate was spotted on the field celebrating Argentine players

Known as a close friend of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Gokce even broke the world governing body’s strict rules regarding who is allowed to touch the World Cup trophy.

“The current design dates from 1974,” FIFA’s website says. “As one of the most recognized sporting symbols in the world and a priceless icon, the original FIFA World Cup trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, including former FIFA World Cup winners and heads of state. .’

Jordan continued talkSPORT: ‘It is ridiculous. It’s a ridiculous look… It defies all convention, it breaks protocol. It looks like favoritism, it smells like favoritism, it walks and talks like favoritism, so guess what it is? It bleeds favoritism. It’s unprofessional. There’s no room for him. He shouldn’t have been on the field.’