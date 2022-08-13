Salman Rushdie’s fourth wife Padma Lakshmi is pictured out in NYC after former spouse was stabbed

Top chef presenter Padma Lakshmi, the fourth wife of novelist Salman Rushdie, was spotted in NYC Friday afternoon after her former husband was stabbed by an alleged Iranian government sympathizer at a literary event.

Rushdie, 75, is on a ventilator, unable to speak and will likely lose an eye, his officer said after the attack.

Rushdie was about to give a talk on artistic freedom at the Chautauqua Institution in New York when a man stormed onto the stage and attacked the novelist, who has lived with a bounty on his head since the late 1980s.

The Top Chef host was stabbed just hours after Rushdie was stabbed by a suspect identified by police as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who bought a ticket to the event.

After hours of surgery, Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak Friday night after an attack that was denounced by writers and politicians around the world as an attack on free speech.

“The news is not good,” Andrew Wylie, his book agent, wrote in an email. ‘Salman will probably lose one eye; the nerves in his arm had been severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.’

Rushdie has long faced death threats for his fourth novel, ‘The Satanic Verses’ which some… According to Muslims, they contain blasphemous passages. It was banned in 1988 in many countries with large Muslim populations.

A few months later, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme leader, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims to kill the novelist and anyone involved in the book’s publication for blasphemy.

Rushdie, who called his novel “pretty mild,” went into hiding for nearly a decade. Hitoshi Igarashi, the Japanese translator of the novel, was murdered in 1991. The Iranian government said in 1998 it would no longer support the fatwa, and Rushdie has lived a relatively open life in recent years.

But Iran’s leaders have since said that while they no longer support the fatwa, it can only be revoked by the leader who issued it – and it has since passed away, meaning it will last indefinitely.

He has been married four times and had a string of high profile romances with Lakshmi, as well as Olivia Wide, and models decades his junior.

Rushdie’s fourth marriage to Lakshmi ended in 2007 after just three years. Pictured: The couple in 2006

Rushdie’s fourth marriage to Lakshmi proved most controversial when, like the others, it ended in divorce and Lakshmi, 23 years his junior, wrote an agonizing account of their eight-year relationship.

She portrayed him as an insecure and insensitive spoiled baby, who needed constant praise, nourishment and attention, not to mention “frequent sex.”

The two met in 1999 at a lavish party in New York City hosted by media queen Tina Brown. Lakshmi claims the two had an affair and that Rushdie promised to be with her once his shaky marriage to his third wife ended.

Rushdie’s 2001 novel, Fury, was dedicated to Lakshmi. At the time of the wedding, Lakshmi was 28 while Rushdie was 51.

While Rushdie’s previous marriages lasted more than ten years, his union with Lakshmi lasted only three years, with the novelist bemoaning her in his memoirs as a “bad investment” that was overly narcissistic and ambitious.

Lakshmi hit back at Rushdie in her own memoir, calling him “sexually needy” and insensitive to her endometriosis.