Saka’s shot in Europa clash hilariously hits window of man chilling in his flat
Bukayo Saka had a hilarious moment returning to his street football days during Arsenal’s clash with Bodo/Glimt – only this time he didn’t have to ask for his ball back.
Saka scored the only goal of the game as The Gunners continued their 100 per cent start to their Europa League campaign in the far north of Norway.
Saka was once again the star for Arsenal, scoring the winning goal for the second time in a week, but he was involved in the most comical moment of the match.
The England forward put in a rather mediocre effort on goal that sailed over the crossbar… and out of the stadium – hitting the window of a man relaxing in his flat overlooking the hosts’ 8,270 capacity Aspmyra Stadium.
The effort clattered against his window and certainly surprised the viewer, judging by his reaction.
Footage of the moment has gone viral with many calling it ‘peak Europa League’ as rarely would you find a similar scenario in the Champions League.
Hitting a neighbor’s window with a football was a regular occurrence for many young aspiring footballers in their early years, but Saka didn’t expect to find herself in that situation as a professional.
Peak Europa League this#UEL pic.twitter.com/ancSfw8vyA
— Soccer on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 14, 2022
Arsenal have replicated their blistering competition form in the Europa League, leading the way in Group A of UEFA’s second league.
Mikel Arteta’s side are the bookmakers’ favorites to lift the trophy in Budapest next May and, judging by the results and performance, few will rebel against that.
