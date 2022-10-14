Saka’s shot in Europa clash hilariously hits window of man chilling in his flat

Bukayo Saka had a hilarious moment returning to his street football days during Arsenal’s clash with Bodo/Glimt – only this time he didn’t have to ask for his ball back.

Saka scored the only goal of the game as The Gunners continued their 100 per cent start to their Europa League campaign in the far north of Norway.

Saka scored the only goal of the game and gave Arsenal three important points in Norway

Saka was once again the star for Arsenal, scoring the winning goal for the second time in a week, but he was involved in the most comical moment of the match.

The England forward put in a rather mediocre effort on goal that sailed over the crossbar… and out of the stadium – hitting the window of a man relaxing in his flat overlooking the hosts’ 8,270 capacity Aspmyra Stadium.

The effort clattered against his window and certainly surprised the viewer, judging by his reaction.

Footage of the moment has gone viral with many calling it ‘peak Europa League’ as rarely would you find a similar scenario in the Champions League.

Hitting a neighbor’s window with a football was a regular occurrence for many young aspiring footballers in their early years, but Saka didn’t expect to find herself in that situation as a professional.

Saka’s attempt ended high and over, worrying the neighbor more than the goalkeeper

The ball goes to the tenant with a view of the stadium

The ball hits his window while he is relaxing in his flat

Saka’s quirky effort surprised him

The facial expression told its own story, but his window remained solid

Peak Europa League this#UEL pic.twitter.com/ancSfw8vyA — Soccer on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 14, 2022

Arsenal have replicated their blistering competition form in the Europa League, leading the way in Group A of UEFA’s second league.

Mikel Arteta’s side are the bookmakers’ favorites to lift the trophy in Budapest next May and, judging by the results and performance, few will rebel against that.