Rylan Clark recalls getting help from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes during depression battle

Rylan Clark has revealed that he confided in close friends and showbiz ‘stepparents’ Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes during his battle with depression – in which he was hospitalized and attempted suicide.

The presenter described the moment he saw the married couple as a ‘wake-up call’ and admitted that he had ‘never seen Eamonn so upset’.

The TV star, 33, has detailed his heartbreaking time in his new memoir Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future – set to be released at the end of the month.

In excerpts of the book obtained by The sunthe presenter explained how he stayed with his mother Linda for three months – after a stay in a private health facility.

After this, he returned to the hospital for a week after receiving a bad spell, which led to Linda secretly contacting Ruth and Eamonn.

Calling them two of his best friends in the industry, Rylan wrote, “I remember what their faces looked like when they saw me, when I saw how very sick I was, and then Eamonn got really upset. I had never seen Eamonn get so angry, and that was like a wake-up call.

“I remember thinking, ‘Do I look so sick? Am I that bad?’ It was just awful. They stayed with me all day.’

The star has previously admitted that Ruth and Eamonn were “afraid” of him and “shocked” at his fragile condition.

In the book, he sadly revealed that he planned to commit suicide while staying in a mental hospital so Linda wouldn’t find his body.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the presenter felt he “couldn’t go on” after his ex-husband Dan left him when Rylan told him he had cheated on him during the relationship.

Rylan revealed that he had been unfaithful to his now former partner “years ago”, but that once he was clean, Dan told him their relationship was over and left after six years together.

Describing the time after the breakup, Rylan said in the newly published excerpt that he became “severely unwell and could no longer eat, sleep and talk” and that he felt “having a stroke or worse.”

He shared how he “couldn’t bear” living in the house he shared with Dan, so he moved in with his mother, where he sat in the front room for days without talking with the blinds closed.

The former Celebrity Big Brother roommate, who claims he hadn’t stopped working since his 2012 stint on The X Factor, confessed that he needed a break.

He said: ‘It was difficult, but on reflection, yes, I had to stop. Maybe it was a 10 year amalgamation. I haven’t stopped since the day I went to The X Factor.

‘Nothing stopped. I don’t regret stopping. I feel like if I try to keep going, maybe I could have handled things better personally. I don’t regret stopping.’

If you have been affected by anything in this article and need help, please call the Samaritans at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future by Rylan will be released in Seven Dials Hardback on September 29.