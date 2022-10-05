Rylan Clark is yearning to find someone who ‘loves me for me’ and regrets not getting a pre-nup

Rylan Clark has revealed that he longs to find a partner who will “love me for me” after his divorce from husband Dan Neal last year.

In his memoir, Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future, he admitted that he spent eight years with his ex doubting whether he was with him for love or fame, a mentality he struggled to shake off as he met new people.

The 33-year-old presenter further noted that after his divorce he realized he had no friends left and confessed that he regretted not signing a prenuptial agreement.

Rylan discussed his fears and thought, ‘Is that person seeing me because they want to see me? Because they really like me? Do they really like me? Or are they just excited about Rylan’s new partner’s job?

“I mean, if I couldn’t trust the man I lived with for eight years to be with me for the right reasons, how could I trust any random person I just met in a bar?

“I just want to find someone who loves me for me… I was with the wrong person for eight years and yet I thought I had found The One.”

He later joked, “Next time get a prenup, too, you stupid p**k.” The star has not disclosed the costs of his divorce settlement.

Rylan describes the aftermath of his breakup: “Sometimes friends grow apart, the way I was in my marriage was the nail in the coffin.

“When I divorced my husband, I got ‘oh f**k I’m alone’. It suddenly dawned on me that literally overnight I had no friends to talk about because I could no longer count on the friends we had as a couple.

“In the eight years I was with my ex, I didn’t really make time for my people, my friendships.

‘On points I didn’t even make time for my own blood family. That’s what’s so sad about it. I realize now that I forgot about the Clark side of my life for a while.”

When he got back into the dating pool, Rylan admitted that he had grown increasingly frustrated with Tinder, due to the amount of messages from men asking him to prove he wasn’t a catfish.

“I’m just so tired of it,” he explained. “I just feel like writing back and saying, ‘You know what, I’m fake.’ Don’t worry about it. I’ll take aw**k instead.’

Rylan and former police officer Dan announced their separation in June last year after six years together.

Tragically, Rylan tried to take his own life after the split, admitting: “For the first time in my 32 years, I felt like I couldn’t go on.

“I lost what I thought was everything, the one thing I always wanted. A man I loved. A family of my own. And now it was gone.

“So I tried to put an end to it. I won’t go into details because I don’t think it’s fair to my mother, but thank God I wasn’t successful.’

After the breakdown of his six-year marriage, the television favorite took five months out of the spotlight due to his deteriorating health.

He previously claimed to have fallen to just nine stone, leading to him being hospitalized for “security reasons” after refusing food.

Elsewhere in his memoir, Rylan lifted the lid on the secret and filthy antics of Big Brother stars that were not shown on camera.

Tacky behind-the-scenes incidents include a former roommate defecating on the floor of a hotel room, while another star was kicked out of a company car after committing a sexual act with their partner in the back seat.

Rylan recalled, “An ex-roommate left a pile of human feces on the floor of his room—a very big dump!”

After confronting the roommate – whose identity has been hidden – Rylan went into hysterics over their ‘brilliant’ excuse of claiming to ‘drop a kebab on the floor’.

After further grilling, their story changed and they claimed that a dog must have broken into the room, left an ‘oops’ on the carpet and then left.

Rylan recalled: “I couldn’t contain my laughter, but we knew the game was over and we had to pay [hotel] cleaning bill.

“As much as we love this ex-roommate, there always seems to be some kind of drama around them…it was one of my all-time favorite excuses.”

Rylan also recalled the time a former Celebrity Big Brother housemate was eventually kicked home from their car after performing on Bit On The Side.

He revealed: ‘The driver had to stop on the side of the M25 and ask the ex-housemate and their partner to get out of the vehicle after a sexual act in the back of the car.

“Getting the call was exciting and funny, not to mention the guys stranded on the hard shoulder in the middle of the night.”

Rylan won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and fronted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side from that year to 2018.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Big Brother will air on ITV in 2023, five years after it was discontinued by Channel 5.

Speaking of the reboot, Rylan told the Dish podcast, “I’ve wanted that show to come back since the day it finished. I haven’t let it go yet… but it’s a new era of Big Brother.”

While there have been calls for the star to take on hosting duties, he confessed, “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I know Emma’s [Willis] said she’s not coming back. I don’t know if it will be any of us who used to be there.

‘I didn’t make a secret, and I still won’t make a secret, of course I’d like to go back. It was such a big part of my life.’

Dish, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, is now available on all podcast providers.

If you have been affected by anything in this article and need help, call the Samaritans at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.