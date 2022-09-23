Ryan Reynolds stars in new ad for his Aviation Gin Distillery as it offers tours to the public

Ryan Reynolds was featured in a new commercial for his on Thursday Aviation Gin Distillerywhich now offers guided tours to the public.

In the ad, Reynolds, 45, is seen taking a tour of the Portland, Oregon-based facility to show them the distillation process.

“Other distillery tours keep their visitors behind glass, but at Aviation we know that people really learn by doing,” Reynolds said in the clip, which features tourists doing manual labor in exchange for their tour.

Reynolds in the clip was seen offering safety equipment to visitors as he sent them to work on various jobs at the facility.

“Our guests may be even more knowledgeable than our employees — we actually count on it,” Reynolds said.

At the end of the clip, Reynolds said, “No labor needed, really.”

The facility tour also features an exhibit of the actor’s office, an alternate escape room in which guests solve riddles to exit.

Opening up in a press release about the facility tour, Reynolds said, “About three years ago, we wanted to create a unique distillery and tasting experience to give people the opportunity to see how we make the world’s greatest spirit – Aviation American Gin, that is. say.’

He added: “We are pleased to announce that the Aviation American Gin Distillery is officially open for business in Portland, Oregon and welcomes everyone (aged 21 and over). If an adult amusement park and a bartender fell in love and produced offspring, this gin factory would be it.’

The modern facility – which is run by distillery director Hollie Stephenson – is a 33,000 sq ft building with a tasting room, cocktail bar and gift shop.

Reynolds saw assigning tasks to tourists in the comedy commercial

The Aviation American Gin Distillery is located at 2075 Northwest Wilson Street in Portland and is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7:00 pm.

The tours, which cost $28 per person, are limited to 12 people per group and include a guided tasting.

People 21 and older with a valid ID can visit the facility bar and order cocktails and trial flights (up to 2.5 oz per day) without going through the tour.

Among the six tap cocktails that are seasonal at the facility are Aviation G&T, Fizzy Bees Knees, the Flora Dora Grapefruit Collins, Ryan’s Nitro Negroni, and Saturn. Guests can also enjoy a taste of Aviation American Gin for $5.

