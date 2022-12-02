Ryan Campbell named as Durham head coach on three-year deal

Ryan Campbell, the former Australian wicket-keeper whose six-year spell with the Netherlands culminated in their impressive performance at last month’s T20 World Cup, has been appointed as Durham’s new head coach.

As revealed by ESPNcricinfo, Campbell, 50, will take over from James Franklin, whose contract was not renewed following Durham’s disappointing performance in the 2022 county season, which saw them finish in the bottom three of the standings in the County Championship, Royal London Cup and T20 Blast.

However, Durham’s squad includes some highly regarded players, including Matt Potts, Brydon Carse and Alex Lees, all of whom made their England debuts in the past two years, and Campbell said he looks forward to working with the team.

“I’m very honored to be Durham’s Head Coach and I can’t wait to get started,” said Campbell. “I will be working with some of England’s best cricketers and a young team full of talent and I hope to bring an attacking, fearless style of cricket to the club.

“I also look forward to working with Marcus North to lead Durham to future success.”

Campbell was in a coma for seven days after suffering cardiac arrest in April, but returned to the Netherlands as an adviser during the World Cup, where he showed off in a famous victory over South Africa in Adelaide that was a huge success. implications for the tournament.

After qualifying for the main draw with wins over the UAE and Namibia, the Netherlands also defeated Zimbabwe to finish fourth in the Group 2 standings, their best performance at an ICC global event.

“Beating South Africa in our last Super 12 match and qualifying automatically for the next T20 World Cup was a great end to what has been an amazing six years with the Netherlands for me,” Campbell told the club. Emerging cricket podcast. “I leave with many smiles, good memories and many good friendships.”

He has signed a three-year contract with Durham, keeping him at the club at least until the end of the 2025 season.

North, Durham’s director of cricket, said: “After an extensive recruitment process it became clear that Ryan was the best fit for Durham and the county.

“Ryan comes to Durham with an excellent reputation following a successful stint as head coach of the Netherlands. I look forward to working with him and building on the foundations laid over the past 4 years with this exciting squad of players.”

Durham Cricket, Chief Executive, Tim Bostock said: “We are delighted that Ryan has agreed to become our new Head Coach and we are extremely pleased to welcome him to Durham in the new year. He joins us with a wealth of experience and knowledge, and I believe he’s a perfect fit for Durham.”

Meanwhile, Mickey Arthur has signed a three-year contract extension with Derbyshire, following an impressive first season in 2022 with a club record nine wins in their Blast campaign.

“I’ve always said Derbyshire is a county close to my heart since working with the likes of Eddie Barlow and Fred Swarbrook, and my first season at the club has only deepened that feeling,” said Arthur.