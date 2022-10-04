Russian oil price cap would save emerging markets billions, US says

The US Treasury Department estimates that the G7’s plan to limit the price of Russian oil exports could deliver $160 billion in annual savings for the 50 largest emerging markets, as Washington insists the plan it is championing cuts energy costs. around the world will be limited.

The analysis was developed ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings next week, where high energy costs resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will take center stage as one of the heaviest burdens on the global economy. At the same time, the cartel of oil producers Opec+ is planning new austerity measures at its meeting this week.

The G7 last month approved plans for a price cap on Russian oil purchases with the aim of cutting revenues for the Kremlin to wage war in Ukraine. From December, it would allow Western companies to service and insure Russian oil shipments around the world, exempting them from EU and other Western embargoes, as long as sales take place below the limit.

Western allies have yet to agree on the level at which the limit will be set. Wally Adeyemo, the deputy finance minister, told CNBC last week it would be “well above” Russia’s production costs in an effort to penalize Moscow without urging Russian oil companies to cut stocks.

However, there are still doubts and uncertainty in the oil market about the extent to which one of the most new international economic policy-making experiments ever attempted will work in practice, what its effect will be on the market and how Russia will respond.

The study from the US Treasury Department — expected to be shared with outside partners in the coming weeks — compares the impact on the global oil market of a functioning price cap plan for Russian oil with a scenario where embargoes were in place with no exemptions for shipments under a prize cap. The Treasury declined to specify what price level would lead to $160 billion in savings.

“While there is significant uncertainty, a Treasury analysis shows that the exception to the price cap could save the 50 largest emerging markets (EM) and low-income countries (LIC) about $160 billion annually in oil imports,” a statement said. United States Secretary of the Treasury. official said.

“This means countries have a significant incentive to take advantage of the price cap, including buyers like China and India, and that all net oil-importing emerging markets would benefit from lower oil prices,” the official added.

According to a finance ministry official, the Europe and Central Asia region is most dependent on net imports of oil and petroleum products, which make up 4.7 percent of gross domestic product, or $55 billion. In 16 emerging markets, ranging from Mali to Turkey, El Salvador and Thailand, net oil imports account for more than 5 percent of GDP, the finance ministry said.

Washington is relying more on carrots than sticks to convince governments and corporations around the world to embrace the G7 plan, even if they don’t formally sign the coalition adopting the price cap.

To date, a decline in Russian oil exports to Europe has been largely offset by shipments diverted to customers such as China, India and Turkey. However, the International Energy Agency has forecast that Russian oil production will plummet once the EU embargo comes into full effect – a risk that could push energy prices up without a price cap, US officials say.

“[The price cap] world energy prices would stabilize and from that point of view we would [in the US] advantage, but we are a net energy exporter. The impact is much greater under all reasonable assumptions for emerging markets, which are just being hammered out at the moment,” said a Treasury Department official.

“So from a geopolitical perspective, we just wanted to make a few simple points about who wins and who loses from a massive containment in Russian oil,” the official added.