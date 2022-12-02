Russia strikes Kherson power grid calling it a ‘legitimate target’

On Thursday, as daytime temperatures hovered around freezing in the capital Kiev, the city’s mayor suggested residents consider a temporary evacuation. “I appeal to the people of Kiev who can – who have relatives, acquaintances in the suburbs, in private houses where you can live temporarily – to consider such options,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a security forum. It was the latest sign that officials were growing increasingly concerned as winter began to bite. They have enlisted the help of the US and Europe and are preparing centers where citizens can find heat, light and internet. Relatives of 94-year-old Elizaveta transport her by truck to the evacuation train in Kherson, Ukraine, on December 1. Credit:AP In a speech this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tried to mobilize the population. “We will also endure this challenge of war – this winter, this Russian attempt to use the cold against people,” he said.

British defense intelligence officials said the attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure appeared to be the first time Moscow had implemented a military doctrine recently known as the Strategic Operation for the Destruction of Critically Important Targets, or SODCIT. Loading “Russia envisioned SODCIT using long-range missiles to hit an enemy state’s critical national infrastructure, rather than its armed forces, to demoralize the population and ultimately force the state’s leaders to capitulate,” the British ministry said. of Defence. ArticleIn this case, British officials said, the tactic could be less effective because it was not used until half a year after the war, when Russian missile stocks had been exhausted and the Ukrainian population had been able to prepare. Yet the attacks in Kherson, the battered city where the new infrastructure attacks took place, are a source of frustration.

Just weeks ago, Ukraine recaptured Kherson, forcing Russian troops to retreat to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River after a months-long counteroffensive. Since then, Russian troops have fired hundreds of shells across the river into the city. As in Kiev, authorities have encouraged residents to leave Kherson given the city's lack of power and water. On Wednesday, authorities said they had restored power to 20 percent of customers, only for more strikes to reverse the situation. Russian forces fired 34 shells on Thursday that hit five settlements in the wider region, killing one person and wounding two others, said Yaroslav Yanushevich, head of the regional military administration. Despite the efforts of Ukrainian engineers and the support of the European Union and the United States, which have begun supplying both transformers and heavy generators, Herus says it will take six months to repair the damaged infrastructure.

“During this winter, it is impossible to repair all damaged facilities of the energy infrastructure,” he told Ukrainian television channel Espresso. This week, deputy interior minister Yevhen Yenin said on Ukrainian television that a total of 520 cities and towns had power problems due to the attacks. On Thursday, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, a member of Ukraine’s General Staff, warned of a threat of new missile strikes against infrastructure. “The enemy’s goal is to create panic among the population,” he said. Shortly after he spoke, air raid sirens sounded across the country, though they were followed by an all clear.