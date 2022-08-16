Russia Fights Efforts to Declare It an Exporter of ‘Blood Diamonds’

Regardless, shares of Alrosa, which the U.S. says generated more than $4.2 billion in revenue last year and is responsible for 90 percent of Russia’s diamond mining capacity, have plummeted. It was a hit for a company that five years ago had launched a new marketing campaign in America, hoping its Russian identity would be a bonus in a nation where savvy consumers were wary of atrocities in diamond mining that fueled wars in African countries.

“Alrosa has a very strong focus on environmental and social issues and conforms to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility,” the company said in an emailed statement. Its website highlights efforts aimed at protecting water and soil, helping Indigenous populations and creating a park to protect reindeer and other wildlife.

The debate over Russian diamonds reached the Kimberley Process ahead of the group’s scheduled meeting in June. A movement was already afoot by the U.S. and other Western countries to determine whether Russia was exporting conflict diamonds and to reconsider Russia’s leadership roles in the organization.

Russia itself had been among the numerous nations that for several years had been pushing within the Kimberley Process for an expansion of the definition of conflict diamonds, seeking to broaden it to apply to issues such as human rights, labor and the environment. But because the organization is governed by consensus — all decisions must be unanimous among the more than 80 countries — the movement has stalled.

Tensions over Russian diamonds split the Kimberley Process member countries along increasingly familiar geopolitical lines, with numerous Western nations pitted against Russia, which was backed by China Belarus and Kyrgyzstan as well as Mali and Central African Republic where Russia has a big presence including by its mercenaries who operate in diamond mines.