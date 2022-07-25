Russia accused of waging war out of working nuclear power plant in Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly used the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, near Nikopol in southern Ukraine, as a base to carry out attacks, escalating security concerns in the surrounding areas.

The power plant in Ukraine is the largest in Europe and has been under Russian control since March. It is the only working nuclear power plant in history to be occupied by an invading army

Recent reports have noted shells being fired from the direction of Zaporizhzhya at Ukrainian troops. “Ukrainian troops cannot fire back if they hit the factory,” a resident told FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg, who reported from Nikopol.

Ukraine’s nuclear energy agency, Enerhoatom, has also expressed concern about the risk of heavy military equipment and explosives being stored in reactor buildings and military trucks parked in the reactor hall.

“The question is what happens if there is a fire?” said Petro K., president of Enerhoatom. “It will not be possible to put out the fire because these trucks are blocking firefighters’ access.”

At the same time, Russia has accused the Ukrainian armed forces of risking nuclear disaster with alleged military activities in the area. Ukrainian officials deny these claims, saying they are all too aware of the dangers and would not take such risks.