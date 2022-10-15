Russell Crowe cuts a casual figure at Poker Face premiere during Rome Film Festival

Russell Crowe was in good spirits when he hit the red carpet for his movie Poker Face on Saturday at the 17th Rome Film Festival at the Auditorium della Conciliazione in Rome, Italy.

The 58-year-old actor opted for smart but casual clothing and wore a sky blue T-shirt under an anthracite gray jacket.

He was wearing black pants and a pair of comfortable trainers in the same color with a turquoise outsole.

Fencer Russell shielded his eyes behind dark sunglasses and smiled as he arrived at the event.

Poker Face, written by Australian screenwriter Stephen Coates, was originally going to be directed by Gary Fleder, who was responsible for the 1995 crime thriller Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead.

However, scheduling issues and internal studio conflicts led to Crowe taking control.

Crowe stars as Jake – a grizzled tech billionaire who becomes the subject of a violent home invasion.

It comes after Russell was named ambassador to the Italian city of Rome and received a special plaque from the mayor in a ceremony on Friday.

The Gladiator star, who has been filming The Pope’s Exorcist in town in recent weeks, looked smart in a navy blazer and trousers as he took the honors at the local town hall.

Before his meeting with Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, 56, on Friday, Russell looked sharp in a navy blue blazer with a black shirt and black pants.

He was later seen beaming waving to the crowd outside the venue, appearing in good spirits at the ceremony.

Russell also has a long-standing relationship with Rome, having appeared in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator in 2000, based on the ancient Roman Empire.

He has been filming The Pope’s Exorcist in Rome in recent weeks, with NRL star Sam Burgess by his side.

The star plays Father Gabriele Amorth in the film, who is said to have exorcised devils by performing more than 100,000 exorcisms.

Russell has also been seen in Rome with his American girlfriend Britney Theriot, 31.

The father of two, who divorced wife Danielle in 2018, has been in a relationship with former actress Britney since 2020.

They are said to have met while making the movie Broken City in 2013.