RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trinity the Tuck assures fans she’s not dead

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trinity the Tuck has reassured fans she’s still alive after a false announcement that she was killed in a boating accident on Twitter

Fans were shocked when a Twitter account shared a realistic-looking news announcement from gossip website TMZ, stating that the Alabama-born star, 37, had died in a boating accident.

Rumors started spreading when an account with the handle @livtasticz) said, ‘Rest in peace, Trinity the Tuck. It was a real shame what boat accidents can do, you will be missed.’

Below was an image of a fake TMZ headline that read “Trinity the Tuck, RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar, dead at 37.”

Trinity the Tuck, who was a finalist on the popular show’s ninth series and the winner of Drag Race All Stars season four, has labeled the fake post the work of a “desperate attention seeker” and joked that she would never drown because of all the plastic in her body.

Trinity the Tuck Taylor, had to confirm to devastated fans that she was in fact alive after a hoax claim that she had been killed in a boating accident

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star from Alabama confirmed via tweet that she was still alive, which was relieved by fans. She called the fake post the work of a ‘desperate attention seeker’

The star, who has her own vodka called Serv, also released an album this week with fellow drag race contestant Monet X Change called Come Get It.

After the fake announcement was made, Trinity had to confirm she was actually alive in a tweet that said, “I’M LIVE… no seriously, I’m alive… just a desperate attention seeker starting another rumor.”

Fans breathed a sigh of relief after seeing Trinity, who is also known as Ryan Taylor, was indeed alive and well, but many expressed grief and anger after falling for the fake news.

One said: ‘This s*** ain’t even funny, I saw it and started crying’

Another said: ‘I read that in sheer desperation. Thank you for being alive and for making me laugh.’

The Twitter user, dubbed ‘Liz’, made a realistic-looking TMZ link and appeared to be sad for Trinity, however fans were unimpressed

One Twitter user said they “nearly passed out” because they thought the news was true.”

Fortunately, the popular star injected her famous sass into the situation, which caused some laughs.

Trinity replied to the original message saying ‘as if I were going to die in a boat accident, I’m half plastic – I would never drown’.

Someone compared the tweeter to the American model and host Tyra Banks, on whom some say RuPaul based his current look.

Trinity replied to this and said, ‘Oh dear, the person who started this can never be compared to Tyra. They are a generic, basic pedestrian that has no life.’

“Their rumor is nothing more than meh,” says Trinity, who shook off fake news with her signature sass

Fans shared their relief and also annoyance at the hoax, with some even saying they were “crying” at the news

The response garnered 13.9K likes and hundreds of retweets.

Trinity the Tuck Taylor was known for her fantastic tuck skills in season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race, hence the name that made her famous.

Sasha Velor was the season winner, but Trinity got her chance again, when she took the winning crown in AllStars season four.

Season nine proved to be a particularly memorable year for the show, which featured guest judges like Lady Gaga The B-52s and Andie McDowall. It was also the first season to air on VH1.

The season nine grand finale featured the final four queens in a lip sync showdown, which came down to contestants Peppermint and Sasha Velor lip syncing Whitney Houston’s “It’s Not Right, But It’s Okay.”

Despite not being an instant winner, the favorite star of the RuPaul’s Drag Race has continued to rise since joining the show.

She now has her own vodka called Serv and has just released an album called Come Get It with fellow drag race contestant Monet X Change.

Queens don’t fall off boats: Trinity joked ‘Do you really think I’d die in a boating accident? I’m half plastic!’