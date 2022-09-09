Rumer Willis goes makeup free and wears sundress as she picks up some drinks and groceries in LA

<!–

Rumer Willis kept it quiet on Thursday as she ran some errands and errands in Studio City, Los Angeles.

The actress and singer, 34, skipped makeup and kept it casual in a flowy white sundress as she stepped into her hometown of California.

Rumer, the daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, grabbed some cold drinks and bought some food at the health food store Erewhon.

Calm: Rumer Willis went makeup-free, wearing a white sundress on Thursday as she picked up some cold drinks and groceries from a health food store in Los Angeles

Rumer’s gown had a crochet-like design across the bust, sleeves and bottom of the dress.

She paired the look with black sandals and a brown handbag.

Rumer wore her red locks out and over her shoulders in messy curls.

Stock up: Rumer, who is the daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, grabbed some cold drinks and stocked up on some food from the health food store Erewhon

It comes after her father Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year.

Recently, Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis said she copes with grief by exploring new hobbies, doing things outside her comfort zone, and staying active after her husband’s diagnosis.

The Pulp Fiction star’s health struggles – which have affected his ability to speak and understand speech – was shared by his family on social media five months ago.

Emma, ​​Moore and their children made a joint statement via Instagram on March 30 announcing Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis.

Heartbreaking: It comes after her father Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year

They said the Hollywood icon “has had some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

The reveal also included the actor’s decision to move away from acting.

The Mayo Clinic defines aphasia as “a condition that affects your ability to communicate” that “can affect your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language.”

The actor’s family did not disclose what triggered his aphasia attack, which has a number of possible causes.

The condition can occur after a head injury or stroke, or can be a precursor to a brain tumor or Alzheimer’s disease. Patients living with the condition are usually treated with speech therapy and are taught ways to communicate non-verbally.

Rumer recently paid tribute to her father, sharing a family photo from when she was younger and captioning it, “I love you, Daddy, to the moon and back.”

“Thank you for teaching me to be so stupid. I love to laugh with you.’