Ruben Neves ‘is Barcelona’s top target to replace Sergio Busquets’

Barcelona could replace Sergio Busquets with Ruben Never next summer, according to a report.

Xavi’s side have been light on defensive midfield options and don’t have good understudy for Busquets, with Frenkie de Jong replacing the 34-year-old when needed.

According to SportThe Catalan side’s main priority this summer is to find a capable replacement, with Neves topping the list of potential candidates and the Wolves star interested in the move after rejecting approaches from both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Wolves are willing to sell their captain as his current deal runs until 2024 and it seems unlikely a new one will be signed.

Barca are also reportedly keeping an eye on Martin Zubimendi, but it is believed Real Sociedad would like to extend his contract and add a hefty breakout clause.

Manchester United also remain interested in Neves and could pursue a transfer after missing De Jong over the summer.

However, Neves is said to have rejected offers from the Premier League to move to Spain.

Sport reports that both United and Liverpool have contacted Neves’ agent Jorge Mendes about a possible deal, but the midfielder was not interested in negotiating with either side.

The Molineux club values ​​Neves at around £70 million, which no club is willing to pay yet.

Barcelona have reportedly made a move for the Portuguese star over the summer, but value differences have at least delayed the move.

It is possible that the LaLiga side could negotiate a cheaper deal this season as Neves’ contract expires.

Wolves know that selling Neves is the easiest way to give boss Bruno Lage the money to make the changes he wants, and they may have to break up to avoid losing their captain for free.

Neves has played 220 games for Wolves since moving from Porto in 2017, scoring 25 goals.