Royal fan captures clouds over Portugal appearing to show the Queen in her tiara

A Briton abroad in Portugal has shared a photo of a cloud formation that he says resembles a profile of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a tiara.

Vacationer Ian McLaren was driving north last night when he looked up to the sky and saw the clouds forming in the shape of the Queen wearing her crown as she looked down.

When he took the photo, he said it was heading in the right direction “for such a cloud to reach the UK for the funeral”.

The farewell heaven? Have you seen the Queen’s “magic moments”? Send your photo to matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk

Meanwhile in the UK yesterday, a community group of residents of Orpington, South East London, gathered to pay their respects to the late Monarch by creating a huge profile of Her Majesty from 250 candles.

Each resident placed a candle each to form a huge outline of the queen, together they made a twinkling profile that resembled a postage stamp.

Video footage from a drone shows the collective efforts of the community and the impressive size of the tribute.

A sketch of the queen’s profile was laid on the floor and then the residents came forward to pay their respects and set down their electric tea lights.

Yesterday rainbows appeared over Westminster and Windsor, on the eve of the Queen’s funeral, amid Londoners enjoying a beautiful red sky over Big Ben.

A rainbow was seen over Windsor Castle in Berkshire, where the Queen spent most of her time during her long reign and was known to love it.

A British holidaymaker in Portugal last night saw a cloud formation looking like the Queen wearing a tiara, he said it was heading in the right direction to arrive for the funeral

A community group of residents in Orpington, South East London, gathered to pay their respects to the late Monarch by creating a huge profile of Her Majesty from 250 candles

A photo from a drone shows the impressive scale of the candle tribute to the Queen

A rainbow can be seen over Windsor Castle in Berkshire, where the Queen spent most of her time during her long reign and was known to love

Nature’s Own Memorial: Yesterday a rainbow appeared over Westminster Abbey and Parliament, as Londoners enjoy a beautiful red sky over Big Ben

The skies yesterday seemed to be saying one last goodbye to the monarch, who has been a central figurehead of the country for more than 70 years and Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Elizabeth II was synonymous with Windsor Castle, where rainbows appeared, and where she spent much of her time, especially after the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, last April.

Her Majesty also gave her name to the Big Ben clock tower, which was renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark her Diamond Jubilee.

And the rainbows could also be seen above the queue, where countless mourners lined up at night to see the queen in state.

It’s because rainbows were also seen outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on the day of Her Majesty’s death, Thursday, September 8.

A rainbow also appeared as people gathered outside Buckingham Palace on the day the Queen died, aged 96, in Balmoral on Thursday, September 8.

The Union flag is pictured being lowered over Windsor Castle as a rainbow blankets the sky on September 8, when the Queen died last week

A rainbow can be seen in a semi-circle over Westminster Hall tonight as people queue to see the Queen in state

A rainbow is seen over Big Ben on the eve of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch and a rock of stability through much of a turbulent century

A British woman shared an image of a cloud formation resembling Queen Elizabeth hovering over an English town, captured just an hour after the monarch died.

Leanne Bethell, who lives in Telford in England’s western Midlands, shared the photo on Facebook, pointing out that it looked remarkably similar to the Queen wearing her signature hat.

“When you drive home, Lacey starts yelling OMG! I panicked. Then she pointed to this image in the clouds,” Ms Bethell said on Facebook.

Brits weighed in on the oddly shaped cloud formation.

“You only see it if you look for it. Maybe it’s a sign or maybe we’re just looking for a sign from above who really knows,” one person wrote.

“All I know is that this lady has devoted her life to us so with the utmost respect. RIP Queen Elizabeth II,” one user commented.

“My girlish Liz is always watching over us,” wrote another.

Leanne Bethell, who lives in Telford in England’s western Midlands, shared a photo on Facebook an hour after her death of a cloud formation that resembles Queen Elizabeth.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement at 3:30 a.m. AEST confirming her death, saying: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

The stunning photo taken by Becky Luetchford of the Queen’s profile in glowing clouds was taken hours after the Queen’s death

Another grieving member of the public shared a photo of a cloud that appears to show the frost’s side profile

A photo shared to MailOnline of a cloud that looks like a silhouette of the Queen wearing one of her famous hats