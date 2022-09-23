Royal experts reveal what happens to the Queen’s jewellery and clothes following her death

The Princess of Wales will receive the ‘lion’s share’ of the Queen’s clothing and jewelery collection, as well as the Queen Consort, who will ‘get first choice’, royal experts have claimed.

Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward said who the items go to will have been ‘sorted and organized by the Queen some time ago’.

‘I imagine that her late majesty’s personal jewelery will be given to various members of her family. The Princess of Wales as the future queen receiving the lion’s share,’ she explained.

‘There are pieces that will be left for use by the reigning monarch’s wife – in this case Camilla. She will need a large collection to support her constitutional role.’

Some items, such as the late monarch’s wedding dress and coronation dress, will be ‘preserved for historical purposes’ and ‘be put on display’, royal expert Christine Ross told FEMAIL.

The Princess of Wales will receive the ‘lion’s share’ of the Queen’s clothing and jewelery collection, as well as the Queen Consort, who will ‘get first choice’, royal experts have claimed. In the picture, the three royals together in June 2021

Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward said who the items go to will have been ‘sorted and organized by the Queen some time ago’. In the picture, the Queen in 2018

From her bright, coordinated outfits to her matching hats and handbags, the Queen became known for her classic sense of style.

Her Majesty, who was laid to rest on Monday at a private funeral service at Windsor Castle following her state funeral, was rarely seen in the same outfit during her 70-year reign – and when she was, her repeat wears were carefully considered .

With an extensive wardrobe and jewelry collection, the monarch’s passing has left many wondering what might happen to her possessions now.

Royal expert Christine said: ‘I would expect that some of her iconic outfits, such as her jubilee ensembles or the coats and hats worn at royal weddings, would certainly be preserved for historical purposes.

‘The Historic Royal Palace’s collection preserves a number of Queen Victoria’s and Princess Diana’s clothes, and Queen Elizabeth’s clothes are of equal historical significance and interest.

‘I have no doubt that her wedding dress and coronation dress would be preserved by the Royal Collection Trust and will often be on display.’

The experts said some of the Queen’s dresses are likely to be given to her grandchildren. Pictured: The Queen and Prince Philip at the wedding of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2020, where Beatrice wore a dress belonging to the Queen

Princess Eugenie added a splash of green to her white wedding dress on her wedding day in October 2018, borrowing her grandmother’s Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara

Christine also explained that most of Her Majesty’s jewels belong to the Crown and would be transferred to the next sovereign.

She said: ‘Items from the Queen’s personal collection would have been passed down to members of her family and each one was chosen personally by Her Majesty. Like any treasured heirloom, these are sure to be very special pieces.

‘I also hope that, like Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress, some clothes have been given to her grandchildren.

‘Many of the Queen’s ball gowns can be altered to suit Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the new Princess of Wales, or even Princess Charlotte and Lilibet in the future.’

Many of the Queen’s possessions are held in a trust rather than being part of the monarch’s private collection, meaning her jewelery remains there.

As king, Charles is now responsible for the crown jewels, which have been handed down from British monarchs since the 17th century.

The Queen also has a private collection of jewellery, which according to The Times is filled with 300 pieces and includes 98 brooches, 46 necklaces, 34 pairs of earrings, 15 rings, 14 watches and five pendants.

Grand Duchess Vladimir’s tiara was made by the famous house of Bolin, one of the world’s oldest jewellers, for Maria Pavlovna, wife of Grand Duke Vladimir of Russia, and presented on her wedding day in 1874. When the revolution broke out, the family fled. and the tiara was left behind, only to be smuggled out of Russia by a British secret agent (The Queen pictured in the US in 1976)

It is believed that a large part of the collection will go to Queen Consort Camilla and the Princess of Wales.

“There is a hierarchy to all of this,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told me Entertainment tonight.

‘The queen consort really gets first choice of the queen’s jewellery. And after that is the Princess of Wales, of course, Kate. The Duchess of Sussex, I’m sure, will come in for some jewelery at some point, but she’s much further down the pecking order.’

When it comes to her clothes, royal biographer Brian Hoey previously revealed that when the Queen got tired of her outfits, she would donate them to her dressers, who would either wear them or sell them.

“If her dresser wants to sell an item, she must not reveal any information about its previous owner,” Brian wrote in his 2011 book, Not In Front of the Corgis.

“All labels and other evidence that might point to the Queen must be removed so that no one can trace its origin. All the labels found on the clothing and anything that could possibly identify it as coming from royalty have been obliterated.’

The Queen’s personal dresser Angela Kelly explained how the monarch liked her clothes to be ‘customised and reused as much as possible’.

‘Typically, the lifespan of an outfit can be up to about 25 years,’ she wrote in her book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe.

“Her Majesty is always thrifty and likes her clothes to be adapted and reused as much as possible… After two or three outings, a piece will have become known to the media, so we will either look for ways to change it, or it will become something worn on private holidays at Balmoral or Sandringham.’