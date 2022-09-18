Roxy Horner puts on a leggy display in a dazzling black playsuit during London Fashion Week

Roxy Horner sported a leggy display in a glittery one-shoulder playsuit as she attended the Pam Hogg show on Saturday during London Fashion Week.

The model, 31, looked sensational in the number she closed at the waist with a striking dazzling buckle belt.

She elevated her body in a pair of sheer and silver pointed toe heels and carried her belongings in a chic matching handbag.

Roxy swept her long blond locks back into a ponytail from a center parting that cascaded down her bust.

To amp up the glamour, she opted for a large pair of dazzling earrings and a radiant nude palette of makeup.

Also at the event was Alice Dellal who worked on the show with two incredible ensembles.

The Brazilian model, 35, formed a storm in a deep black-and-green sleeveless midi dress that she paired with towering white lace-up boots.

For her second look, the beauty wore a camo blazer with a black leather collar and large pockets that she paired with a coordinated mini skirt.

She rocked a pair of black leather gloves with the outfit and a pair of knee-high lace-up boots.

Roxy has been dating actor Jack Whitehall for two years and the couple live with their dog Coco in Jack’s five-bed £17.5 million home in Notting Hill.

In May, it was announced that Jack’s Bad Education will return to BBC Three for a 10-year anniversary special, followed by a brand new spin-off series.

Celebrating a decade since the show first aired, the one-off 45-minute special will reunite Alfie (Whitehall) with former students as they return to Abbey Grove for a joyfully chaotic career day.

Meanwhile, in March, Roxy praised Jack for being her “rock rock” amid her type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

“Jack has been my absolute rock, he’s so beautiful. He was there when I was diagnosed. My parents and my family live in Australia, so he has been my family. We’re great,” she told The Sun.

The blonde beauty explained to the publication how her symptoms worsened during the pandemic, forcing her to seek medical advice.

‘For a long time I felt extremely tired and exhausted, I had no energy. I couldn’t even go for a walk, it was exhausting, I felt like I was dying. I drank four to eight liters of water a day,” she recalls.

Despite “knowing there was something really wrong” with her body and visiting the doctors numerous times, Roxy was not tested for diabetes because she did not meet the criteria.

The model went to the emergency room in desperation, where she was eventually diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, causing a person’s blood sugar to rise too high.