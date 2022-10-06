Rosaline Elbay and Peter Mark Kendall attend the world premiere of Kareem Fahmy’s play Dodi & Diana

Rosaline Elbay and Peter Mark Kendall attended the world premiere of Kareem Fahmy’s play Dodi & Diana at Here theater in New York City on Wednesday.

The play centers on the duo’s characters, who star as a Hollywood starlet and a Wall Street banker whose lives became intertwined with Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed.

Set 25 years after their tragic death, the story follows the couple’s mysterious bond with the princess and her romantic partner.

Rosaline looked very chic in a plunging blazer with metallic gold pinstripes that she paired with matching trousers.

She increased her height with a pair of heeled boots and added a touch of eyeliner and a touch of shimmery eyeshadow.

Peter looked slick in an anthracite blazer that he paired with a navy blue shirt and pants with white leather sneakers.

In addition to the actors at the event were director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and writer Kareem Fahmy.

Adrienne put on a leggy show in a puff sleeve mini dress and stiletto heels, while Kareem looked chic in a royal blue suit with a yellow tie.

Speak with Postersaid the playwright: ‘I am thrilled to make my professional playwright debut with Dodi & Diana and bring this story to life on stage just weeks after it takes place, on the 25th anniversary of the deaths of Princess Diana and Dodi. Fayed.’

Rosaline added: ‘As a fellow Egyptian, I was always curious about Dodi, his life and the relatively small space he occupies in Diana’s constantly researched story.

“I hope this piece sheds light on how a key moment in modern history has been remembered through a skewed lens, and that a quarter of a century later we can look at it from a new perspective.”

Dodi & Diana isn’t the first play about the late Princess Diana, after the critically mocked Princess Diana: The Musical premiered on Broadway last year.

The production faced fresh criticism today, with the New York Times saying it was “exploiting with the People’s Princess.”

The musical was roundly criticized for its “hysterically awful” lyrics and “absurdly over-the-top” production.

Created by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan (Bon Jovi keyboardist), the show stars Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Judy Kaye as the Queen and Erin Davie who turns Camilla Parker Bowles into the evil witch of the West’.

At one point, Diana sings how she “wish Charles was Elton John” before adding, “Okay, I’m no intellect/But maybe there’s a nightclub/The Prince could hear Prince and we’d all get Funkadellic.”

Later she sings to her son, “Harry, my red-haired son / You will always be second to none.”

One of the most quoted lyrics comes from a scene where Diana crashes at one of Camilla’s parties and outraged guests sing about a “Thrilla in Manila with Diana and Camilla.”