Romelu Lukaku is mocked by his fans for the shocking Belgia exits he missed World Cup

Fans on social media went berserk when Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku missed three gilt-edged chances against Croatia.

The Inter Milan forward entered the fray at half-time as Belgium were on the verge of elimination in the group stage. They needed a win over Croatia to have a chance of promotion to the round of 16.

And within minutes, he had two excellent chances to break the deadlock, but turned them down – sparking a mountain of fan criticism on Twitter.

Romelu Lukaku missed two gold-edged opportunities in two minutes in the meeting between Belgium and Croatia

The attacker shot against the post from close range after the ball fell on him in the penalty area

Two minutes later, the Inter Milan striker headed a header from close range over the crossbar

In the 59th minute, Roberto Martinez’s side broke into the Croatia penalty area looking for an opener. The ball fell to Lukaku – just yards from goal – but the 29-year-old was only able to find the post with his right-footed effort.

Two minutes later, Kevin De Bruyne’s cross hovered over the Inter striker’s head, but he failed to hit the target and saw his effort float over the crossbar.

In the final moments of the game, Lukaku had a chance to make up for his mistakes as the ball fell to him in the box, but again he failed to convert.

It turned out to be costly misses for the Red Devils, who were eliminated at the World Cup.

Users ripped at the substitute after the missed chances, with one fan writing: ‘Two tears from Lukaku in two minutes’.

“Lukaku is actually comedy,” another brazenly claimed.

Fans were left in disbelief after Lukaku failed to break the deadlock in the 90th minute

Some users were blunt in their criticism, with one stating, “Lukaku DISASTERCLASS.”

“Lukaku roars,” said one user of the substitutes’ brief cameo in Belgium’s final group stage match.

“How did he miss that!?” one fan wondered.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United striker has struggled to make an impact in Qatar after dealing with thigh and hamstring problems in recent weeks.

He made a nine-minute cameo in Belgium’s 2-0 defeat to Morocco as Roberto Martinez admitted he was cautious about the striker’s fitness.

“Romelu would only be available for the third game (against Croatia) and we will continue with that, but he is ahead of where he should be,” Martinez told reporters on Saturday.

Lukaku has played just two club games since August due to thigh and hamstring problems leading up to the tournament.