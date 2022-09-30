Robin Marlar, the former Sussex captain, MCC president and longtime cricket correspondent for the Sunday Timespassed away at the age of 91.

An offspinner claiming 970 wickets in a first-class career spanning 18 seasons, Marlar came close to making the England squad a number of times in the 1950s but was sidelined by the great Jim Laker, not to mention Fred Titmus and David Allen, who both bid more with the bat than his average of 9.72.

He did, however, play for the rest of England against Surrey in the Champion County game in 1955, in which – as a night watchman – he achieved the rare distinction of finishing second ball to six, ostensibly as a protest against his captain Doug Insole asking him to to take off his evening clothes.

“Like I said,” he is said to have remarked to Insole on his return to the locker room, “I’m not a night watchman.”

For Sussex, however, he was an avid player, including a five-season stint as captain from 1955 to 1959, during which time erase declared his leadership “sly and skillful”. His best hour with the ball came in 1955 against Lancashire at Hove, when his match score of 15 for 119 included 9 for 46 in the second innings, en route to the season’s best return of 139 wickets at 9.55pm.

Marlar studied at Harrow and was Cambridge Blue three times from 1951 to 1953. lead to the country being granted testing status.

After he retired from cricket his stint was like Sunday Times correspondent spanned both Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket break, and the early 1990s rise of Shane Warne, the first of whom Marlar called his 1993 firing of Mike Gatting at Old Trafford “the ball of the century”.

Marlar was born in Eastbourne in January 1931 and made his debut for Sussex in July 1951 against Kent in Hastings. In addition to cricket, he founded a successful headhunting company, headquartered in Sloane Square and serving clients all over the world.

He was the chairman of Sussex in 1996 and 1997, a period that helped lay the groundwork for the outstanding squad that won the club’s first County Championship in 2003 and two more titles in 2006 and 2007.

In a statement, Sussex confirmed that Marlar had died on September 30 at Epsom General Hospital, surrounded by his family, and remembered him as “one of the most important figures in the history of Sussex Cricket”. He had attended a memorial service for fellow club legend Ted Dexter in the Long Room at Lord’s earlier this month, with the statement adding that he had “been in superb form, reproached Sir Andrew Strauss on the High Performance Review and courted kept in the style only he could.

“Having a passionate and lifelong interest in the county club of his birth, he visited the ground in August of this year for a memorable day, in the boardroom, with Mike Griffith and Johnny Barclay, all three MCC presidents and Sussex captains the statement said. added.