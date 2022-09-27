Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Wednesday, September 28
NOTTINGHAM
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.00 Tephi
1.35 Cochin
2.10 Glorious Angel
2.45 Collaboration
3.20 Natchez Trace
3.55 Idilico
4.30 Flylikeaneagle
GIMCRACK
1.00 Poseidon Prince
1.35 Run Simba
2.10 Cotai Pearl
2.45 King of Tonga (nb)
3.20 Savrola
3.55 Ernesto
4.30 Flylikeaneag le (nap)
KEMPTON
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.00 Pinafore
5.30 Immediate Security
6.00 Baldomero (nb)
6.30 Secret Box (nap)
7.00 Danza Della Luna
7.30 Revolutionary Man
8.00 Ring of Light
8.30 Blazon
GIMCRACK
5.00 Nov
5.30 Oyamal
6.00 Positive impact
6.30 Smart Knight
7.00 I am the sea
7.30 Unsung Hero
8.00 The Charmer
8.30 Blazeon Five
Newmarket – 5.30 Kyogo (nap); 6.30 Almuhit (nb).
CATTERICK
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.44 Golden Gal
2.19 Between the sticks
2.54 Waiting all night
3.29 Sunningdale
4.04 Oh so chic
4.39 Eruption
5.09 Real Terms
GIMCRACK
1.44 Secret Shares
2.19 Dark Crusade
2.54 Waiting all night
3.29 Sunningdale
4.04 Oh so chic
4.39 Desert Dream
5.09 Arc light
Northerner – 1.44 Secret Shares (nb); 4.04 Oh So Chic (nap).
NEWCASTLE
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.45 Purple ice cream
6.15 She has a bottle
6.45 Obelix
7.15 Button display
7.45 Afta party
8.15 Another Angel
GIMCRACK
5.45 Forlio
6.15 She has a bottle
6.45 Obelix
7.15 Button display
7.45 Afta party
8.15 Brave man
BANGOR-ON-DEE
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.55 Midnight Jewel
2.26 Liloo D’ores
3.01 Key Blanc
3.36 Blakeney Point
4.11 Keep running
4.46 Method of madness
5.16 Trick of the tail
GIMCRACK
1.55 Midnight Jewel
2.26 Matchless beauty
3.01 Getaman
3.36 Ted’s friend
4.11 Continue walking
4.46 Seemingly so
5.16 Catuaba