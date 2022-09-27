WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Wednesday, September 28

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: the best bets for Wednesday, September 28

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Wednesday’s meetings in Nottingham, Bangor-on-Dee, Catterick, Newcastle and Kempton.

NOTTINGHAM

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Tephi

1.35 Cochin

2.10 Glorious Angel

2.45 Collaboration

3.20 Natchez Trace

3.55 Idilico

4.30 Flylikeaneagle

GIMCRACK

1.00 Poseidon Prince

1.35 Run Simba

2.10 Cotai Pearl

2.45 King of Tonga (nb)

3.20 Savrola

3.55 Ernesto

4.30 Flylikeaneag le (nap)

KEMPTON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.00 Pinafore

5.30 Immediate Security

6.00 Baldomero (nb)

6.30 Secret Box (nap)

7.00 Danza Della Luna

7.30 Revolutionary Man

8.00 Ring of Light

8.30 Blazon

GIMCRACK

5.00 Nov

5.30 Oyamal

6.00 Positive impact

6.30 Smart Knight

7.00 I am the sea

7.30 Unsung Hero

8.00 The Charmer

8.30 Blazeon Five

Newmarket – 5.30 Kyogo (nap); 6.30 Almuhit (nb).

CATTERICK

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.44 Golden Gal

2.19 Between the sticks

2.54 Waiting all night

3.29 Sunningdale

4.04 Oh so chic

4.39 Eruption

5.09 Real Terms

GIMCRACK

1.44 Secret Shares

2.19 Dark Crusade

2.54 Waiting all night

3.29 Sunningdale

4.04 Oh so chic

4.39 Desert Dream

5.09 Arc light

Northerner – 1.44 Secret Shares (nb); 4.04 Oh So Chic (nap).

NEWCASTLE

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.45 Purple ice cream

6.15 She has a bottle

6.45 Obelix

7.15 Button display

7.45 Afta party

8.15 Another Angel

GIMCRACK

5.45 Forlio

6.15 She has a bottle

6.45 Obelix

7.15 Button display

7.45 Afta party

8.15 Brave man

BANGOR-ON-DEE

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.55 Midnight Jewel

2.26 Liloo D’ores

3.01 Key Blanc

3.36 Blakeney Point

4.11 Keep running

4.46 Method of madness

5.16 Trick of the tail

GIMCRACK

1.55 Midnight Jewel

2.26 Matchless beauty

3.01 Getaman

3.36 Ted’s friend

4.11 Continue walking

4.46 Seemingly so

5.16 Catuaba

