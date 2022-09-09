Robbie Williams says he’s happy after losing weight as he celebrates his new album release

<!–

Robbie Williams has admitted he is finally happy after his recent weight loss as he celebrated the release of his new album on Friday.

The 48-year-old singer, who has spoken openly in the past about his addiction to both food and drugs, added that he has learned to accept himself and is “doing better than okay”.

His latest album XXV comes 25 years after he embarked on a solo career following his departure from Take That and subsequent battles with his diet and drugs.

‘Better than ok’: Robbie Williams, 48, has admitted he is finally happy after his recent weight loss as he celebrated the release of his new album on Friday (pictured August 2022)

Speaking in an interview with The sunRobbie said, ‘I’ve lost weight, but it’s a constant fight. Inside me there is a gigantic person.

“Thank God for vanity, and thank God for my job, because if I didn’t do what I do for a living, I’m afraid to imagine what I would look like and become.”

Robbie confessed that he has an “addictive nature” and struggles with this sugar intake and eating healthy foods.

In the past: The singer, who has spoken openly about his addiction to both food and drugs, added that he has learned to accept himself and is “doing better than okay” (pictured in 1996)

The singer, who has now been sober for 20 years, revealed that he has finally learned to accept himself after struggling in the past.

He added: “I hated myself and I thought I couldn’t sing and looked like s**t. If anyone thought I was wandering around with an inflated sense of self-importance, it’s actually the opposite.

It comes when Robbie candidly revealed that he gained huge amounts when he got high and went grocery shopping.

The singer was on a slippery slope when he left Take That in 1995 and adjusted to his new life.

Speaking on his At Home with Williamses podcast, the star said his drug use and poor diet contributed to his weight gain.

He said, ‘I’ve rented a flat. I went to the supermarket at my first store. Once. stoned. Don’t go to a supermarket stoned. You make wrong choices.

“I opened the fridge and there was that whole Mr Kipling pie. And I can remember this moment of, “Wait a minute, I don’t live with my mom. I could eat all that cake.”

He explained that his newfound freedom caused him to put on pounds over the next few months.

Tough: He found himself on a slippery slope after leaving Take That in 1995 (pictured left with Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, Jason Orange and Howard Donald LR in 1992)

He said, ‘That was January. In February I was morbidly obese. I looked like a farm animal as it was quoted in the press in 1996: ‘Mr Kipling is ab*****d’.’

Robbie has been open about his struggles with drugs and his weight in the past, and in 2018 he was named an ambassador for Weight Watchers.

The star entered rehab in 2007 after taking speed, acid, heroin, cocaine and “heartbreaking” amounts of prescription drugs.

He previously admitted that he was only “24 hours away from death” at the height of his addiction, which caused him to swallow a dangerous cocktail of drugs.

He said in 2009: ‘I would do 20 Vicodin in one night. I was maybe 24 hours away from dying. Then I’d take Adderall, which was like speed for people with ADHD. I’d do huge, blood-curdling amounts of that.’