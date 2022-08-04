Rider rushed to hospital after SPEED BUMP on cycling sprint stage causes epic pile-up

Several riders were seriously injured on Thursday after a massive crash caused by a speed bump just 700 meters from the finish of the second stage of the Tour of Burgos in Spain.

The carnage saw nearly a dozen sprinters – all racing at 50kph – flung from their bikes in chaotic scenes at the finish in Villadiego.

French rider Damien Touze of the AG2R team was hospitalized after suffering “a head trauma followed by a concussion after his fall,” it was confirmed on Twitter.

Touze’s teammate Clement Berthet broke a finger, with both men ruled out for the remainder of the event.

Caja Rural Competitors Orluis Aular (broken hand) and David Gonzalez Lopez (dislocated elbow) will also no longer participate in the Tour.

A number of riders were injured (pictured) after a massive crash caused by a speed bump just 700 meters from the finish line of the second stage of the Tour of Burgos in Spain on Thursday

Also Jannik Steimle of Quick-Step (broken collarbone) was forced out.

The Dutchman David Dekker of Jumbo Visma, who accidentally caused the domino effect, got away with a few minor scratches.

Dekker later told his followers on Twitter he was ‘OK considering what happened.’ He confirmed that he had not seen the speed bump and “lost complete control of his bike.”

Many cycling fans on social media wondered why race organizers would choose a course with a speed bump.

Timo Roosen led Edoardo Affini across the line to take the podium, with Aussie Chris Harper in third.

“It was already very hectic and we took the front, Affini just pulled full throttle and it was a total effort,” Roosen said after the stage.

French athlete Damien Touze of the AG2R team (pictured) will not compete again after being hospitalized with a ‘head trauma, followed by a concussion after his fall’

Damien Touze (pictured with his girlfriend) was traveling 50km when the carnage unfolded

“There was a speed bump out of nowhere, I didn’t really see it. I heard something behind me, but I didn’t know what was happening.

“I looked behind me and I thought it was David (Deeker), and then I heard he had crashed.

“I went to the last corner at 250m and just sprinted to the line. It’s not the prettiest way to win a race.”

Bahrain Victorious rider Santiago Buitrago leads the Tour of Burgos with three stages to go.

The Colombian is three seconds ahead of Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education EasyPost), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).