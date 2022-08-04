Ricky Nixon calls out A Current Affair reporter Seb Costello, says he should be bounced at court

Fallen AFL agent Ricky Nixon has urged his supporters to chase Channel 9 journalist Seb Costello down the street in revenge after he was ambushed by the reporter.

Costello, 35, confronted Nixon about his latest questionable business venture, which led to the A Current Affair reporter hitting an elbow on the head and saying he would file a police report.

But Costello himself is facing court over an unrelated incident after he was charged this week with two counts of unlawful assault – with his alleged victims breaking their silence on Thursday.

Siblings Finn, 23, and Xanthe, 22, claim Costello confronted them after accidentally blocking access to his driveway.

Xanthe’s partner waited in the parked car on Feb. 11, blocking the road at Boyd Street, Richmond, while the brother and sister were at their home nearby.

A Current Affair Reporter Seb Costello (pictured) claims he interviewed Ricky Nixon when he slammed an elbow to his jaw — but he’s been charged with assault himself

The brother and sister spoke to The Herald Sunclaiming that Costello ran up their steps and yelled at them, and when they apologized, he became more aggressive.

“I had to put my hand on his chest to keep him from pressing against me,” Xanthe said.

She claimed she had to step back into her house to regain her balance because he’d been pushed to the top step in front of her and that he didn’t back down until Finn said he’d call the police.

They also claim that Costello had flown to Xanthe’s partner in the car with another diatribe as he walked away.

Costello, who works for A Current Affair, said he was on “compassionate leave” when the row broke out over his grandmother’s death.

He said the “disagreement” was minor and that he stayed on the bottom step and didn’t threaten or attack anyone.

The siblings disagreed, saying they were “disappointed” that he was being so “angry” and “entitled” about blocking the public road.

Costello will face Collingwood’s Neighborhood Justice Center on Sept. 28.

Nixon said his fans had to wait for Mr Costello out of court to give him a taste of his own medicine (pictured)

Costello himself made headlines last week after he was reportedly elbowed by disgraced former player agent Ricky Nixon (pictured)

Last week, Costello was looking to file his own charges after an altercation with former AFL player and prominent footy agent Ricky Nixon.

He had approached him for an ACA segment on the latest health company he was running, a service that offers $350 intravenous infusion treatments for those who want “a completely revived life and feeling.”

The venture was slammed by the president of the Australian Medical Association Victoria, Roderick McRae.

The ex-footy player and disgraced cop had also launched an ‘ambulance’ to provide mobile health services during the Covid pandemic.

Costello may have been able to use an ambulance himself after confronting Nixon on Bay Street in Port Melbourne about his businesses.

“I’ll be careful how I characterize it, but during the conversation with Mr. Nixon his elbow made contact with my jaw…I think it’s fair to say I didn’t headbutt anyone’s elbow,” he said. Mr. Costello against 3AW. .

He ultimately decided not to press charges, with Victoria Police confirming Wednesday afternoon that their investigation had been completed after receiving a ‘no complaint’ statement.

Nixon seemed particularly pleased to learn of the charges against Costello, the son of former treasurer and nine-chairman Peter Costello.

“Chicken dinner winner winner,” he wrote at a link to the story on Facebook, referring to his nickname.

Saint Kilda Schoolgirl Kim Ametoglou (pictured) toppled Ricky Nixon in 2011 in the first of many scandals

Nixon had previously tried his hand at stand-up comedy with a routine called ‘Chicken Train’ at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2013.

The post received hundreds of comments from supporters, including one suggesting that a “Chicken Vs Costello” boxing match would be a “promoter’s dream.”

“Should make all Chicken fans wait outside the court and chase him (Costello) down the street,” said another.

To which Nixon replied, “Great idea.”

Nixon was once one of the best AFL agents and possibly sports agents in the country.

His ‘Flying Start’ agency helped manage the careers of stars such as Matthew Richardson, Nick Riewoldt and Wayne Carey.

His agency collapsed in 2011 when photos of him in his underwear allegedly leaked into the hotel room of a 17-year-old girl.

He then fled to England and when he returned, sold his agency amid a loss of accreditation by the AFL and a number of assault and traffic charges against him by the police.