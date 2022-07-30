Richmond star Dustin Martin’s dad Shane Martin’s heart attack and steroid use revealed by coroner

The cycling father of AFL superstar Dustin Martin died of a heart attack alone while being pumped up on animal steroids, Daily Mail Australia can reveal.

Shane ‘Kiwi’ Martin, 54, was found dead in December on the floor of his bedroom in Mt Maunganui, 200 km south-east of Auckland.

The official cause of death of the Richmond hero’s father remained a mystery for months pending an autopsy and two detailed toxicology reports.

Daily Mail Australia has now received a copy of the coroner’s findings, which reveal his final moments and the cocktail of prescription drugs found nearby.

It turned out that he died of cardiovascular disease but was a steroid user who was also taking antidepressants after being kicked out of Australia and kept separate from his son.

Martin was a senior member of the Sydney rebel bike gang but was deported to New Zealand in 2016 for ‘bad character’ despite living in Australia for most of his adult life.

He was said to be heartbroken when he was cut off from his son Dustin, 31, who was unable to visit him in New Zealand at the time of his death due to Covid travel restrictions.

An initial blood toxicology test in March found traces of the antidepressant Amitriptyline, which was “consistent with normal use,” the coroner’s report said.

It also found traces of another antidepressant Nortriptyline, as well as caffeine and theobromine, but there were no signs of alcohol or cannabis-related substances.

But two months later, a second toxicology report ordered for further testing of a urine sample revealed Martin’s steroid abuse.

“There was evidence in the urine for the use of the steroids trenbolone and nandrolone,” the coroner’s report said.

‘Trenbolone is used in livestock to promote muscle growth and appetite. Nandrolone are anabolic steroids.’

But the coroner said there were no suspicious circumstances about the death.

An autopsy found clear evidence of heart disease that blocked his arteries and swelled his thickening heart to twice its normal size, leading to his fatal heart attack.

The autopsy revealed he suffered from “occlusive coronary atherosclerotic disease and anterior interventricular septal fibrosis” of his heart, which weighed 600 g, compared to the healthy man’s average of 280-312 g.

Friend Scott Williams arrived at Shane Martin’s house at 1:30 PM and found his lifeless body

He also suffered from painful Crohn’s disease, a debilitating inflammatory bowel disease, and used azathioprine to treat it, which was found in his kitchen along with his antidepressants.

On the day of his death, Martin is said to have complained to a friend of a burning headache when he had a cup of tea with her around 9:30 a.m.

He said he had taken painkillers and that his friend had made him coffee and breakfast before he left, just as another friend arrived to do his shopping.

The friend returned Martin to his house around noon, which was the last time he was seen alive.

Another friend, Scott Williams, arrived around 1:30 p.m. and found Martin’s body in the bedroom.

“Mr Williams called 911 and while he waited for an ambulance, he began CPR,” said New Zealand coroner Bruce Hesketh’s report.

“The ambulance crew arrived a short time later and took over the CPR efforts that took them 40 minutes. However, Mr Martin could not be revived.

‘Verification of death is signed by the St John Ambulance crew present. The formal identification was signed by Mr. Williams, who had known the deceased for six years.’

The coroner ruled out a full investigation because he said he and police were confident there were “no suspicious or unpleasant circumstances surrounding this death.”

His death came just weeks after he was accused of beating and strangling a model while calling her a “sl**” and a “w***e” in a steroid-induced rage.

Shane Martin was charged with violent assault on a woman, 49, (pictured) in her bedroom at the time of his death

Martin was arrested last October after punching the woman in the face, throwing her across her own bedroom and pinching her neck while she was insulting.

Detectives later raided his vacation home and found empty steroid vials – which he admitted to using in an effort to improve his performance at the gym.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of assault by men, women, strangulation and burglary in the Tauranga District Court in November. Martin also denied obtaining the steroids illegally.

According to court documents, Martin had been in an “intermittent relationship” with the woman since 2020 when he used a spare key to enter her home on Mt Maunganui at 2 a.m. on Oct. 23.

The mother, 49, who the Daily Mail Australia chose not to name, was living alone and socializing with friends when she got home to find Martin in her bed.

Martin ignored her request to leave and began accusing her of “snooping,” “snooping” and calling her a “sl**.”

He then threw her across the bedroom, punching her in the face and cutting her lip, biting her finger and grabbing her around the neck — “squeezing, but not enough to make her lose consciousness,” court documents say.

Martin admitted that he let himself into her house with a key hidden outside, and that he had a “heated argument” when she got home.

But he insisted he would never hurt her. Martin, who owned a trucking business in New Zealand, died a month after going to court over the charges.

Shane Martin’s heartbroken son Dustin Martin (pictured) last saw his father in April 2021 due to Covid restrictions

The body of former rebel boss Shane Martin (pictured in Auckland with Australian actress Rachel Griffiths) was found in his bedroom a week before Christmas

Triple Norm Smith medalist Dustin Martin has been unable to fly to New Zealand to see his father since then April 2021 due to Covid restrictions.

“It was a huge challenge, but it is what it is,” Dustin said in March 2021 before the allegations of domestic violence against his father were made public.

“I love my father and he made me the man I am today.”

Shane’s latest attempt to return to Australia ended in frustration when he was detained at Sydney Airport in February 2020 by the Australian Border Force before being sent back home.

‘I’m sorry you can’t keep in touch with people who’ve been a big part of your life,” he said angrily.

“I’ve met some really good, respectful people, I don’t regret it. It kind of annoys me how people look down on bikes or clubbing. They have morals, respect and loyalty.

“They respect what I’m fighting for and vice versa.”

He had to look his son takes in Richmond Tigers’ 2019 and 2020 televised grand final victories from New Zealand after an attempt to fly over was thwarted.

“It’s pretty hard to see it on TV when I’m supposed to be there, but that’s another story,” he admitted in 2020.

“It’s still a proud moment, but I would have loved to have been there, but hey, you know, it is what it is, I don’t want to take the moment from it.”